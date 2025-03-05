EU won’t budge on 2035 zero-emission car targets

An electric car plugged in at a charging station in a car park in Bilbao, Spain.
Picture: REUTERS
The European Commission said on Wednesday it would stick to its2035 target thatall new cars and vans sold in the EU wouldno longer emit carbon dioxide and would also abide by its intermediate target for 2030.
The commission, the bloc’s executive arm, yielded to pressure from European vehicle makers on Monday by giving them three years, rather than one, to comply with 2025 emission targets and avoid heavy fines.
Transport commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas on Wednesday presented the EU executive’s action plan to ensure EU car producers electrify their fleets and compete with more advanced US and Chinese rivals.
He said a planned review of emission regulations in 2026 would be brought forward to the third and fourth quarter of this year, but said targets themselves would not change.
“We stick to the 2035 targets, which means that we stick to the 2025, 2030 and, of course, the 2035 targets,”he said.
EU vehicle makers have said the longer compliance period for the 2025 targets will still be hard to meet.
Campaign groups such as consumer association BEUC and transport research group T&E have criticised the extension, saying it could reduce pressure on producers to make more affordable cars and cause Europe to lag further behind China.
T&E said the EU vehicle plan was a major concession to the industry and should be its last. It also said legislators should stand firm against pressure to change car CO2 standards for 2030 and 2035.
E-Mobility Europe, which represents electric vehicle makers, suppliers and charging point companies, said it regretted the easing for 2025 and said Europe must compensate through bold implementation of the plan.
It said it welcomed legislation to be proposed this year on corporate fleets, support for battery production scale-up and prioritisation of charging grid connections and heavy vehicle charging infrastructure.
NEWS
EU won’t budge on 2035 zero-emission car targets
EU is giving carmakers three years, rather than one, to comply with 2025 emission targets
The European Commission said on Wednesday it would stick to its 2035 target that all new cars and vans sold in the EU would no longer emit carbon dioxide and would also abide by its intermediate target for 2030.
The commission, the bloc’s executive arm, yielded to pressure from European vehicle makers on Monday by giving them three years, rather than one, to comply with 2025 emission targets and avoid heavy fines.
Transport commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas on Wednesday presented the EU executive’s action plan to ensure EU car producers electrify their fleets and compete with more advanced US and Chinese rivals.
He said a planned review of emission regulations in 2026 would be brought forward to the third and fourth quarter of this year, but said targets themselves would not change.
“We stick to the 2035 targets, which means that we stick to the 2025, 2030 and, of course, the 2035 targets,” he said.
EU vehicle makers have said the longer compliance period for the 2025 targets will still be hard to meet.
Campaign groups such as consumer association BEUC and transport research group T&E have criticised the extension, saying it could reduce pressure on producers to make more affordable cars and cause Europe to lag further behind China.
T&E said the EU vehicle plan was a major concession to the industry and should be its last. It also said legislators should stand firm against pressure to change car CO2 standards for 2030 and 2035.
E-Mobility Europe, which represents electric vehicle makers, suppliers and charging point companies, said it regretted the easing for 2025 and said Europe must compensate through bold implementation of the plan.
It said it welcomed legislation to be proposed this year on corporate fleets, support for battery production scale-up and prioritisation of charging grid connections and heavy vehicle charging infrastructure.
Reuters
Jaecoo and Omoda hybrids ace 1,000km single tank test
Black Badge Spectre launched as the most powerful Rolls-Royce yet
The best-selling electric cars in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.