Life / Motoring

NEWS

EU won’t budge on 2035 zero-emission car targets

EU is giving carmakers three years, rather than one, to comply with 2025 emission targets

05 March 2025 - 16:57
by Philip Blenkinsop
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
An electric car plugged in at a charging station in a car park in Bilbao, Spain. Picture: REUTERS
An electric car plugged in at a charging station in a car park in Bilbao, Spain. Picture: REUTERS

The European Commission said on Wednesday it would stick to its 2035 target that all new cars and vans sold in the EU would no longer emit carbon dioxide and would also abide by its intermediate target for 2030.

The commission, the bloc’s executive arm, yielded to pressure from European vehicle makers on Monday by giving them three years, rather than one, to comply with 2025 emission targets and avoid heavy fines.

Transport commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas on Wednesday presented the EU executive’s action plan to ensure EU car producers electrify their fleets and compete with more advanced US and Chinese rivals.

He said a planned review of emission regulations in 2026 would be brought forward to the third and fourth quarter of this year, but said targets themselves would not change.

“We stick to the 2035 targets, which means that we stick to the 2025, 2030 and, of course, the 2035 targets,” he said.

EU vehicle makers have said the longer compliance period for the 2025 targets will still be hard to meet.

Campaign groups such as consumer association BEUC and transport research group T&E have criticised the extension, saying it could reduce pressure on producers to make more affordable cars and cause Europe to lag further behind China.

T&E said the EU vehicle plan was a major concession to the industry and should be its last. It also said legislators should stand firm against pressure to change car CO2 standards for 2030 and 2035.

E-Mobility Europe, which represents electric vehicle makers, suppliers and charging point companies, said it regretted the easing for 2025 and said Europe must compensate through bold implementation of the plan.

It said it welcomed legislation to be proposed this year on corporate fleets, support for battery production scale-up and prioritisation of charging grid connections and heavy vehicle charging infrastructure.

Reuters

Jaecoo and Omoda hybrids ace 1,000km single tank test

The new plug-in-hybrid derivatives of the Jaecoo J7 and Omoda C9 are due in SA in May
Life
5 days ago

Black Badge Spectre launched as the most powerful Rolls-Royce yet

The twin-electric motors are tuned for 485kW and 1,075Nm in an instant
Life
2 weeks ago

The best-selling electric cars in SA

A record number of EVs were sold in SA last year as more models were introduced and prices became more affordable
Life
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Volkswagen unveils new budget SUV to be built in ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Single and happy to not mingle
Life
3.
These were SA’s best selling cars as market ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Jaecoo and Omoda hybrids ace 1,000km single tank ...
Life / Motoring
5.
BIG READ: Don’t pay lip service to your dental ...
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.