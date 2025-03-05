Annual Durban to Joburg vintage motorcycle rally draws 76 entrants

Clerk of the course Gwyneth Cronje, left, and some of the DJ Rally participants. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 2025 DJ Rally for vintage motorcycles between Durban and Joburg starts on March 14, an event organised by several Gauteng motorcycle clubs on behalf of the Vintage and Veteran Club of SA.
This year’s event, which starts in Hillcrest, commemorates the road race held between Durban and Joburg from 1913-1936 and is the 53rd of these regularity rallies, which began in 1970.
Clerk of the course Gwyneth Cronje has received 76 entries, including two sidecar combinations.
“We are delighted at the support because we know how costs have risen, which ruled out many of the previous competitors who came from the Western Cape,” said Cronje.
Gavin Walton is a favourite to score a seventh win. The Springs resident won in 2009, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022 and in 2024. There are nine first-timers — Lloyd Weber from Zimbabwe, Robert Cantwell, Candice Truda, Helen Nicolau, Brian Bontekoning, Michael Buchan (the youngest rider at the age of 21), Justin Langley, Jason le Roux and Claude Oberholzer will take part, while the oldest rider is Neville Smith, aged 89.
Five woman riders — Helen Nicolau, Tamarin Skead, Candice Truda, Benita Palmer and Bev Jacobs — will start the 2025 event, including Camilla Hyson as the passenger in Hans Coertse’s 1921 Harley-Davidson sidecar combination.
The other sidecar entrant is Brian Lange, who will have Patrick Dacey as the sidecar passenger in his 1928 AJS Big Twin combination.
Martin Davies, a former DJ winner, is route director this year. He says he has tried to stick close to the R103 road route that was used for the race more than 100 years ago.
Multiple DJ Rally winner Gavin Watson with his vintage motorcycle. Picture: SUPPLIED
The route takes competitors to refuels in Pietermaritzburg and Mooi River, a lunch stop in Estcourt and an overnight stop in Newcastle.
The morning restart at 7am takes the riders over the Majuba and Laing’s Nek passes to Volksrust for a refuel, then to Standerton for fuel and lunch stop.
The first competitor is expected to arrive at the Benoni Northerns Sports Club finish line at 2pm.
