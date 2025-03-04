NEWS
These were SA’s best selling cars as market spiked in February
Toyota rules but Suzuki takes second from VW for second month in a row
04 March 2025 - 11:01
Toyota maintained its top spot but Suzuki took over from Volkswagen for the second consecutive month as SA’s second-best-selling brand in February.
Led by 2,351 sales of the new-generation Swift, making it the country’s best selling passenger car, Suzuki sold 6,044 vehicles to comfortably outperform VW’s 5,249 sales...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.