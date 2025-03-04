Life / Motoring

Maserati MC20 breaks speed record for AI-powered cars

The autonomous drive was achieved using AI software developed in Italy

04 March 2025 - 09:51
by Motor News Reporter
The Maserati MC20 fitted with an AI driver reached 318km/h on its own. Picture: SUPPLIED
A Maserati MC20 coupe has broken a new speed record for autonomous cars driven by AI technology. The car was let loose at the 4.5km-long Cape Canaveral runaway used by Nasa for space shuttle landings.

The special Maserati is driven by AI software developed by the PoliMOVE-MSU team, a part of the performance division of the Artificial Intelligence Driving Autonomous — Politecnico di Milano (Aida), the largest school of Architecture, Design, and Engineering in Italy.

The car reached 318km/h on its own, surpassing the previously held record of 310km/h set by an IAC AV-21 race car with software developed by the same team.

The same Maserati MC20 Coupe reached 285km/h at the Piacenza Military Airport track earlier in November of 2024. It can also be driven regularly by a human driver.

“The goal of high-speed tests is to evaluate the behaviour of robo-drivers in extreme conditions. These AI systems have been tested in production vehicles at legal road speeds in the Indy Autonomous Challenge races since 2021. Conducted in controlled environments without a human driver, the test assesses the AI’s stability, robustness and reaction time, ultimately enhancing safety for low-speed urban mobility situations”, explains Prof Sergio Matteo Savaresi of Politecnico di Milano.

Once the record-breaking test was completed, a second Maserati MC20 Cielo convertible joined the convoy of the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida. This vehicle from the Politecnico di Milano has covered about 60km in full autonomous mode across Italy.

The car was joined by another MC20 open-top Cielo fitted with similar tech. Picture: SUPPLIED
The collaboration between the Indy Autonomous Challenge and the Politecnico di Milano marks a fundamental step in autonomous driving experimentation, laying the groundwork for new technological advancements and accelerating the development of advanced technologies for the commercialisation of autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

