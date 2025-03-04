Electric Citroëns complete 16,000km trip across Africa

Ami electric City cars have arrived in Cape Town after driving 16,000km from Morocco. Picture: SUPPLIED
A quartet of the cute Citroën Ami cars has driven 16,000km from Ouarzazate, Morocco, to Cape Town. The challenge was the brainchild of French entrepreneur and former rally-raid driver Éric Vigouroux, who follows in the footsteps taken 100 years ago by Citroën founder André-Gustave.
In October 1924, the French industrialist embarked on La Croisière Noire (the Black Cruise)expedition to cross the entire African continent from north to south, for the first time aboard cars in the B10 half-track vehicles.
The modern version of the journey, known as La Croisière Verte (the Green Cruise) was completed in the electric cube car that has been marketed by the French company since 2020. The convoy departed Morocco on October 28, travelling through 16 countries in 123 days, with 123 stops in villages, cities and remote areas. The party arrived in Cape Town on February 28.
The journey stands as a world first for a car classified as a quadricycle. You don’t need a driver’s licence to operate the 2.4m long, 1.39m wide and 1.52m high Citroën Ami on the roads. It has a top speed of 45km/h and a maximum range of 75km. The cars were charged using solar photovoltaic panels, hydro electricity and wind.
“After three years of preparations, we are proud to have accomplished this historic expedition. My goal was not just to showcase the potential of electric vehicles paired with clean energy but to create an adventure in the spirit of André Citroën celebrating his achievement 100 years ago,” said Vigouroux.
An example of the Citroën half-track cars driven by company founder André Citroën to cross Africa in 1924. Picture: SUPPLIED
La Croisière Noire journey also had a scientific dimension, intended to bring nations closer together by opening up communications to encourage economic development. The trip included 32 meetings with local initiatives, universities and renewable energy experts to demonstrate that electric mobility is not just a concept for urban environments but a practical solution for global transportation needs, according to the company.
The travelling party, which went through Mauritania, Senegal, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Cameroon, Gabon, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola, Namibia, and SA, was welcomed by Citroën’s local partners in various countries.
