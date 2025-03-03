INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Volkswagen unveils new budget SUV to be built in SA
To be called the Tera in Brazil, the compact car will have a more ‘African’ name locally
03 March 2025 - 14:10
Volkswagen has taken the wraps off the much-anticipated Tera small SUV, which will be built and sold in SA from 2027.
VW announced a year ago that the new Polo-based crossover would be built at its Kariega plant near Gqeberha, in a R4bn investment. The vehicle will slot under the imported T-Cross as VW’s smallest and most affordable SUV and will be built in the factory alongside the Polo and Polo Vivo...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.