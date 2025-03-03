Life / Motoring

COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

New Volkswagen Crafter 50 panelvan arrives in SA

Available as an extra-long wheelbase, the Crafter 50 offers a cargo volume of up to 17.5m³

03 March 2025 - 15:14
by Motoring Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Crafter 50 range starts at R991,000. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Crafter 50 range starts at R991,000. Picture: SUPPLIED
Image: Supplied

After its SA debut at the Volkswagen Group Africa Indaba in early February, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has released pricing for the new Crafter 50 range.

Built for serious cargo-carrying duties, it comes with a host of standard features including a 12" digital instrument cluster, a new 10.3" touchscreen infotainment system with an updated graphical interface and improved menu navigation, multifunction steering wheel, keyless start, electromechanical parking brake with hill-hold function, manual air conditioning, inductive charging and acoustic front/rear park distance control.

The Crafter 50 comes with a host of standard features including a 12" digital instrument cluster and 10.3" touchscreen infotainment system. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Crafter 50 comes with a host of standard features including a 12" digital instrument cluster and 10.3" touchscreen infotainment system. Picture: SUPPLIED

Available in extra-long wheelbase guise (4,490mm in length), the Crafter 50 offers a cargo volume of up to 17.5m³ and a cargo space height of 2,096mm. Its maximum gross vehicle weight is five tonnes and is available with an option of standard high roof or super high roof.

Momentum is provided by the marque’s newly developed 2l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine churning out 120kW and 400Nm of torque. This is delivered to the front wheels via your choice of eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual gearbox.

Now available at dealerships, here is the pricing for the new Volkswagen Crafter 50 range:

  • 2.0 six-speed manual Panel Van: R991,000
  • 2.0 six-speed manual Bus Conversion Ready: R991,000
  • 2.0 eight-speed automatic Panel Van: R1,021,000
  • 2.0 eight-speed automatic Bus Conversion Ready: R1,021,000

 

FIRST DRIVE: New Volkswagen Transporter T7 ups the ante with refinement

Along with extra space and practicality, VW’s new van is quiet and smooth riding
Life
2 weeks ago

REVIEW: Ford Transit Custom Sport boosts lives of wealthy weekend warriors

The premium workhorse hauls toys and big cargo in luxury
Life
3 days ago

GWM P300 bakkie range arrives in SA to replace P Series

The Chinese double cab range is priced from R599,900
Life
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Jaecoo and Omoda hybrids ace 1,000km single tank ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Volkswagen unveils new budget SUV to be built in ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Single and happy to not mingle
Life
4.
Nostalgia and heritage around Yzerfontein
Life
5.
FIRST DRIVE: Up-powered new VW Golf 8.5 GTI
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Volkswagen unveils new budget SUV to be built in SA

Life / Motoring

Free Wi-Fi rolled out to Rea Vaya stations in Joburg

Life / Motoring

Marc Marquez beats brother Alex to win Thailand MotoGP

Life / Motoring

Ferrari takes commanding WEC win in Qatar

Life / Motoring

New Lexus LX Overtrail headlines MY25 upgrades

Life / Motoring

Porsche names new CFO and sales chief to boost brand

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.