Free Wi-Fi rolled out to Rea Vaya stations in Joburg

Free Wi-Fi is now available at 25 Rea Vaya Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations.
Picture: VELI NHLAPO
The rollout of free Wi-Fi in Johannesburg public spaces has reached a new milestone, with 25 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations now fully integrated.
“Integrating all municipal Wi-Fi networks under Joburg Free Wi-Fi is a significant leap forward in providing uninterrupted connectivity for residents,” says Aubrey Mochela, group chief technology officer. “This initiative will simplify access, improve efficiency, and contribute to a more inclusive digital economy.”
As part of the initiative, the city is moving towards a unified Wi-Fi network by introducing a universal Service Set Identifier (SSID) across all locations. This means that City of Johannesburg (CoJ) facilities, Wits University, BRT stations, Metrobus hubs, and other municipal spaces will now operate under the same Wi-Fi name — “Joburg Free Wi-Fi” — eliminating the need for users to switch between different networks.
The transition to a single SSID was a critical development in Joburg’s Smart City vision, enhancing accessibility and ensuring a seamless user experience across the city’s digital infrastructure, said Mochela.
Once fully implemented, the universal SSID will mean that residents, students and business professionals will no longer have to reconnect when moving between Wi-Fi-enabled locations, ensuring an unbroken digital experience throughout Joburg’s public spaces.
Beyond BRT stations, the initiative will extend coverage to additional public transport nodes, community centres, libraries, and government offices. The long-term objective is to establish a citywide, high-speed public Wi-Fi network that caters to the needs of all residents of Johannesburg.
The city will keep the public informed with updates regarding new access points and expansion timelines.
Despite the progress, the rollout of Joburg Free Wi-Fi has encountered infrastructural challenges, particularly vandalised stations and sites lacking consistent electricity supply.
“There has been notable success in activating Wi-Fi across BRT stations,” said Neani Mulaudzi, GM of Network Operations at the Metropolitan Trading Company (MTC). “However, challenges such as theft of infrastructure and prolonged power outages remain hurdles beyond our control. We urge the community to protect these facilities, as they are designed to benefit all residents.”
Transport MMC Kenny Kunene said the cost of mobile data remained prohibitively high for many South Africans.
“This initiative provides a lifeline for students, job seekers and small businesses, allowing them to access essential online services without financial barriers,” he said.
The Joburg Free Wi-Fi expansion will be rolled out in phases, with future enhancements including increased bandwidth capacity, improved security protocols and extended coverage areas.
NEWS
Free Wi-Fi rolled out to Rea Vaya stations in Joburg
The city is moving towards a unified Wi-Fi network that includes City of Johannesburg facilities, Wits University, BRT stations and Metrobus hubs
