Ferrari takes commanding WEC win in Qatar

Ferrari’s Fuoco, Molina and Nielsen celebrate victory.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Ferrari took a dominant one-two-three finish at the weekend’s Qatar 1812km in the season opener of the FIA World Endurance Championship at Losail.
On Saturday Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen — winners of last year’s Le Mans 24 Hours — raced to victory in the 10-hour race from third on the grid in the number 50 Ferrari.
The number 51 Ferrari AF Corse 499P Hypercar qualified on pole in the hands of Antonio Giovinazzi, and all three of the Italian cars enjoyed a spell at the front of the 18-strong field in the 10-hour race.
Robert Kubica secured runner-up spot in the number 83 Ferrari alongside Yifei Ye and new recruit Philip Hanson, crossing the finish line 0.3 seconds ahead of the number 51 Ferrari crewed by Giovinazzi, James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi.
BMW M Team WRT was fourth with its #15 BMW M Hybrid V8 piloted by Dries Vanthoor, Raffaele Marciello and former Formula 1 star Kevin Magnussen.
Defending Manufacturers’ champion Toyota claimed fifth and sixth with its pair of GR010 Hybrids, the number 8 leading home the sister number 7 car having started on the back row of the grid.
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA was eighth with its number 12 V-Series R Hypercar driven by Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Jenson Button.
Last year’s Qatar winner Porsche came away with a solitary point for tenth position with the number 5 Porsche Penske Motorsport entry, as the 963 struggled for speed throughout.
The Aston Martin Valkyrie driven by Marco Sørensen, Alex Riberas and Roman De Angelis was 17th in its WEC debut.
In the production-based LMGT3 class, Daniel Juncadella in TF Sport’s number 33 Corvette Z06 fended off a final hour challenge from Grégoire Saucy in United Autosports’ McLaren 720S, with less than half a second separating the pair at the flag.
Round two of the 2025 FIA WEC campaign — the 6 Hours of Imola, in Italy — will take place on April 18-20. The season’s premier event, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, takes place on June 14-15.
MOTORSPORT
Ferrari takes commanding WEC win in Qatar
Robert Kubica secured runner-up spot in the number 83 Ferrari alongside Yifei Ye and new recruit Philip Hanson
