GWM P300 bakkie range arrives in SA to replace P Series

The new P300 fits between the commercially-focused Steed 5 and the luxurious P500.
GWM has unveiled its P300 one tonne bakkie in SA to slot in under the recently-launched GWM P500.
It is the updated and rebranded P Series bakkie range that has been on local sale since 2020, and the the imported Chinese pickup fits between the commercially focused Steed 5 and the luxurious P500. Priced between R599,000 and R699,000, the new P300 is sold in three double cab models all powered by a 2.4l turbo diesel engine, with the entry LT specification available in a choice of two- and all-wheel drive versions and the range-topping LTD only available as a 4x4.
The two 4x4 models have an intelligent 4WD system with torque on demand that automatically adjusts power distribution between the wheels, together with crawl control and an electrically controlled rear diff lock.
The LTD has enhanced trail-tackling functionality with extra features like off-road cruise control, trail turn assist, front diff lock, off-road expert mode, transparent chassis view, a front winch, a full chassis guard, and higher-profile 18-inch off-road tyres with extra grip.
With a length of 5,416mm the new P300 is slightly larger than rivals such as the market-leading Toyota Hilux (5,325mm) and Ford Ranger (5,350mm).
It rides on double wishbone front suspension with leaf springs at the rear, and has a 3.5 tonne towing capacity.
The cabin blends premium finishes with high tech, including a 12.3” touchscreen infotainment system.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The engine has a variable geometry turbocharger to optimise power delivery and help reduce turbo lag. It musters 135kW of power and 480Nm of torque, and is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission with an aircraft-style shifter.
The cabin blends premium finishes with high tech, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. A 7-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, push-button start and keyless entry also come standard in all models, as do leather seats with heating, ambient lighting and a sunroof.
Fold-up rear seats provide extra cabin storage and a unique tailgate step provides easier access to the loadbed.
A unique tailgate step provides easier access to the loadbed.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Safety features include automatic emergency braking, lane keeping, intelligent cruise control, driver fatigue monitoring, traffic sign recognition, blind spot warning, stability control, tyre pressure monitoring, ABS brakes and six airbags.
There is also a 360° panoramic camera to assist with parking and off roading. The LTD in addition has a heated steering wheel and a cooling function for the front seats.
A major external makeover sees the P300 aligning more closely with the styling of the larger P500 launched last year. A distinctive grille, wheel-arch extensions, redesigned bumpers and sleek LED headlights give it a commanding presence.
The P300 is sold with a seven-year/200,000km warranty, seven-years/unlimited distance roadside assistance, and a seven-year/75,000km service plan.
LOCAL LAUNCH
GWM P300 bakkie range arrives in SA to replace P Series
The Chinese double cab range is priced from R599,900
GWM has unveiled its P300 one tonne bakkie in SA to slot in under the recently-launched GWM P500.
It is the updated and rebranded P Series bakkie range that has been on local sale since 2020, and the the imported Chinese pickup fits between the commercially focused Steed 5 and the luxurious P500. Priced between R599,000 and R699,000, the new P300 is sold in three double cab models all powered by a 2.4l turbo diesel engine, with the entry LT specification available in a choice of two- and all-wheel drive versions and the range-topping LTD only available as a 4x4.
The two 4x4 models have an intelligent 4WD system with torque on demand that automatically adjusts power distribution between the wheels, together with crawl control and an electrically controlled rear diff lock.
The LTD has enhanced trail-tackling functionality with extra features like off-road cruise control, trail turn assist, front diff lock, off-road expert mode, transparent chassis view, a front winch, a full chassis guard, and higher-profile 18-inch off-road tyres with extra grip.
With a length of 5,416mm the new P300 is slightly larger than rivals such as the market-leading Toyota Hilux (5,325mm) and Ford Ranger (5,350mm).
It rides on double wishbone front suspension with leaf springs at the rear, and has a 3.5 tonne towing capacity.
The engine has a variable geometry turbocharger to optimise power delivery and help reduce turbo lag. It musters 135kW of power and 480Nm of torque, and is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission with an aircraft-style shifter.
The cabin blends premium finishes with high tech, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. A 7-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, push-button start and keyless entry also come standard in all models, as do leather seats with heating, ambient lighting and a sunroof.
Fold-up rear seats provide extra cabin storage and a unique tailgate step provides easier access to the loadbed.
Safety features include automatic emergency braking, lane keeping, intelligent cruise control, driver fatigue monitoring, traffic sign recognition, blind spot warning, stability control, tyre pressure monitoring, ABS brakes and six airbags.
There is also a 360° panoramic camera to assist with parking and off roading. The LTD in addition has a heated steering wheel and a cooling function for the front seats.
A major external makeover sees the P300 aligning more closely with the styling of the larger P500 launched last year. A distinctive grille, wheel-arch extensions, redesigned bumpers and sleek LED headlights give it a commanding presence.
The P300 is sold with a seven-year/200,000km warranty, seven-years/unlimited distance roadside assistance, and a seven-year/75,000km service plan.
Prices:
P300 D-CAB 2.4TD LT 2WD - R599,900
P300 D-CAB 2.4TD LT 4WD - R649,900
P300 D-CAB 2.4TD LTD 4WD - R699,900
droppad@businesslive.co.za
REVIEW: Even with turbo lag, the diesel is the pick of GWM P500 range
Hilux loses its top spot as January SA car sales surge
Here are the 10 most powerful bakkies you can buy in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
REVIEW: Ford Transit Custom Sport boosts lives of wealthy weekend warriors
Jaecoo and Omoda hybrids ace 1,000km single tank test
Isuzu CEO Billy Tom moots a shared car plant in SA
Toyota car production rises for first time in a year in January
Nissan considers replacing CEO, report says
Hennessey Super Venom Mustang does 0-100 in 3.2 secs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.