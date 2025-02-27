A Toyota Camry at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show.
Picture: REUTERS
Toyota Motor said on Thursday that its worldwide production rose for the first time in a year in January, as it ramped up output in Japan after recovering from last year’s certification scandal in its home market.
The world’s biggest carmaker’s global output for January increased 6% year on year to 781,729 vehicles, with domestic production up 22%, offsetting an overseas production decline.
Toyota’s output in North America rose 3% in January as a jump in production in Mexico made up for falls in the US and Canada, countries where it still manufactured more cars than in Mexico, for the month.
The company made about 26,500 vehicles in Mexico in January, producing almost 3.5 times more cars in the country than in the same month a year earlier. Toyota said the jump was due to a switch in production last year, resulting in a big year on year increase.
Toyota’s global sales were largely flat as a 13% jump in domestic sales helped balance out a 14% drop in China sales and a 1% decline in US sales.
The company said North American demand for its vehicles remained strong despite seeing negative effects from snowfall in January.
The production and sales figures include its luxury Lexus brand.
Toyota car production rises for first time in a year in January
The world's biggest vehicle maker increased 6% year on year to 781,729 vehicles
Reuters
