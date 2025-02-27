Life / Motoring

NEWS

Nissan considers replacing CEO, report says

The Japanese carmaker’s business performance has deteriorated and talks to combine with Honda Motor collapsed recently

27 February 2025 - 09:07
by Agency Staff
Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida. Picture: REUTERS
Nissan Motor is considering replacing its CEO, Makoto Uchida, after the Japanese carmaker’s business performance deteriorated and talks to combine with Honda Motor collapsed, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nissan directors were checking interest in potential candidates to succeed Uchida, who was appointed CEO in late 2019, Bloomberg News cited one of the people as saying. A Nissan representative declined to comment on the report.

Shares of Nissan were up 3.7% in morning trade in Tokyo, outperforming a flat Nikkei index.

Nissan and Honda ended merger talks to forge a $60bn car company earlier this month. The deal, which the carmakers had been discussing since December, was ultimately sunk by Honda’s proposal to make Nissan a subsidiary, sources have said.

Uchida told a press conference after announcing the termination of merger talks that ending Nissan’s malaise was the most pressing issue, after which he would be willing to bow out.

Reuters reported in December that Uchida was under pressure to deliver a turnaround, with the next few months seen as critical for him and the carmaker.

Reuters

Could Elon Musk’s Tesla help save Nissan?

A high-level Japanese group will approach Tesla to invest in the troubled carmaker, Financial Times says
Life
5 days ago

Moody’s cuts Nissan rating to junk status

Ratings agency cites ‘risks associated with restructuring plan, renewal of its ageing product range and global trade policies’
Life
6 days ago

Honda would revive takeover talks if Nissan CEO leaves — report

Plan to form the world's fourth-biggest carmaker may still take place, says FT
Life
1 week ago
