Nissan considers replacing CEO, report says

Nissan Motor is considering replacing its CEO, Makoto Uchida, after the Japanese carmaker’s business performance deteriorated and talks to combine with Honda Motor collapsed, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Nissan directors were checking interest in potential candidates to succeed Uchida, who was appointed CEO in late 2019, Bloomberg News cited one of the people as saying. A Nissan representative declined to comment on the report.
Shares of Nissan were up 3.7% in morning trade in Tokyo, outperforming a flat Nikkei index.
Nissan and Honda ended merger talks to forge a $60bn car company earlier this month. The deal, which the carmakers had been discussing since December, was ultimately sunk by Honda’s proposal to make Nissan a subsidiary, sources have said.
Uchida told a press conference after announcing the termination of merger talks that ending Nissan’s malaisewas the most pressing issue, after which he would be willing to bow out.
Reuters reported in December that Uchida was under pressure to deliver a turnaround, with the next few months seen as critical for him and the carmaker.
