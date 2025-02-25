Volvo SA will give EV owners two years of free public charging

One of the perks includes a R12,000 charging voucher linked to a GridCars charge card, valid for 24 months. Picture: SUPPLIED. Image: d
Volvo Car SA will provide new electric vehicle (EV) owners with two years of free public charging, a GridCars wallbox with installation and 10GB of Vodacom data per month for three years.
The new ownership package aims to attract more customers to the Swedish brand’s EV line-up, which includes the EX30, XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. Later this year, the range will expand with the arrival of the EX90 SUV.
“SA motorists have shown they’re ready for electric motoring as demonstrated by Volvo’s strong EV sales,” said Markus Cromwell, head of commercial at Volvo Car SA. “In 2024, Volvo sold 539 EVs and we aim to continue attracting drivers with this offer, making the transition to electric easier.”
The new ownership package includes a R12,000 charging voucher linked to a GridCars charge card, valid for 24 months; a R7,500 installation allowance for a GridCars wallbox, which enables faster charging compared with a standard plug (the wallbox comes with a two-year warranty covering parts and installation); and a Wi-Fi dongle with 10GB of Vodacom data per month for 36 months, ensuring seamless access to built-in Google apps and services, including Google Maps and YouTube.
