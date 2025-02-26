JAC launches electric X200 bakkie in SA with 1.9 tonne capacity

The electric JAC X200 EV single-cab is priced at R679,900.
Picture: SUPPLIED
JAC Motors SA has bolstered its X200 range of cab-forward bakkies with an electric model.
Lining up alongside JAC’s X200 diesel single- and double-cab variants which have been on the market since 2017, the single-cab EV is the first electric forward-cab pickup available in SA. The 1.9 tonne chassis cab offers transport operators an eco-friendly, cost-effective solution for last-mile deliveries, says JAC Motors.
The electric bakkie is powered by an electric motor with outputs of 50kW (105kW peak power) and 140/300 Nm of torque. The X200 EV offers a range of up to 230km depending on load and traffic conditions. Charging from 20% to 80% with a DC fast charger takes a claimed 35 minutes, while a full charge requires 90 minutes. Regenerative braking helps extend battery life and range.
The workhorse bakkie rides on a heavy-duty ladder-frame chassis with leaf spring suspension front and rear. At 5,300mm it is longer than other X-Series derivatives and has a maximum payload of 1.9 tonnes. With electric power steering, the 5.75m turning radius enhances manoeuvrability in tight parking spaces and loading bays. It features 195/70 R15 tyres fitted on steel rims.
The X200 EV, like the rest of the X-Series line up, features ABS brakes, electronic stability control and hill-start assist.
A generous spec sheet includes Bluetooth-enabled touchscreen infotainment and electric windows.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Other standard features include remote-controlled central locking, cloth seats, daytime running lights, cruise control, air conditioning, electric windows, an electronic instrument cluster and a Bluetooth-enabled touchscreen infotainment system with a USB port.
“The X200 EV offers over 50% savings in fuel/energy costs compared to conventional workhorses and reduces maintenance costs by up to 70%, minimising total cost of ownership,” says Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors SA.
Other models in the X200 range are powered by 2.8l turbo diesel engines available in a choice of two outputs: 68kW/210kW or 80kW/240Nm.
The X200 EV offers a five-year/200,000km battery warranty, a three-year/100,000km mechanical warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance and a five-year/100,000km service plan. Service intervals are scheduled for every 20,000km/12 months.
The diesel line-up features a seven-year/200,000km warranty and 24-hour roadside assistance. The 80kW derivatives include five-year/100,000km service plans, while the 68kW derivatives have optional service plans.
JAC X200 PRICING:
• X200 68kW 1.5-tonne Single-cab D/S — R349,900
• X200 68kW 1.3-tonne Double-cab D/S — R359,900
• X200 80kW 1.5-tonne Single-cab D/S — R399,900
• X200 80kW 1.3-tonne Double-cab D/S — R409,900
• X200 EV 1.9-tonne Single-cab C/C — R679,900
