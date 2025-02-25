BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 model celebrates Rossi’s birthday

The new BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 Sport, left, and Style models. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nine-time motorcycle world champion and current BMW M works driver Valentino Rossi turned 46 on February 16.
To mark this symbolic occasion (Rossi has used the No 46 from the start of his motorsport career), BMW has launched the new M4 CS Edition VR46 available in two design variants — Sport and Style — with each limited to just 46 units.
The Sport model is finished in Marina Bay Blue metallic and features on both sides an outsize 46 in darker Tanzanite Blue metallic. The Style derivative reverses this with the bodywork in Tanzanite Blue metallic and number 46 in Marina Bay Blue metallic.
On both models this unique commemorative livery is contrasted by bright yellow paint framing the front kidney grille. This striking colour is also applied to the brake calipers and one of the V spokes in the forged alloy wheels, indicating the position of the tyre valve. The Sport variant stands out further with yellow accent strips running along the door frames.
Standard on both models is a lightweight carbon-fibre roof with a large VR46 logo (also in yellow) and Rossi’s signature. The tailgate features comparatively subtle VR46 lettering.
This colour theme continues inside the cabin, where the Black/Night Blue M Carbon bucket seats sport contrasting Sao Paulo Yellow Alcantara shoulder areas. The head restraints, like the door sill trims, feature a prominent yellow VR46 logo, while the M Alcantara steering wheel comes with yellow contrast stitching and a yellow centre marker.
A special plaque on the centre console identifies each Sport or Style car as one of the limited run.
Both M4 CS Edition VR46 models are powered by a 3l six-cylinder twin-turbocharged petrol engine whacking out 405kW and 650Nm. Sent to the ground via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, M xDrive all-wheel-drive system and Active M Differential, BMW claims 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 302km/h.
Chassis and suspension tuning is unique, with both derivatives boasting bespoke wheel camber settings, auxiliary springs and anti-roll bars. BMW says the mapping of the adaptive dampers, variable ratio steering and braking system have also been tweaked.
But perhaps the coolest thing about purchasing a M4 CS Edition VR46 is the opportunity to enjoy a special two-day experience in Italy. Day one features a visit to the VR46 Motor Ranch in Tavullia, including a barbecue and a chance to talk shop with Rossi himself. Day two consists of a BMW M Driving Experience at the Misano World Circuit.
BMW confirmed that 10 M4 CS Edition VR46 units were earmarked for SA. They will be available locally from the third quarter of 2025, with pricing to be confirmed closer to the time.
NEW MODELS
BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 model celebrates Rossi’s birthday
Ten of the limited-edition cars are coming to SA, if you buy one, you get to meet Valentino Rossi
Nine-time motorcycle world champion and current BMW M works driver Valentino Rossi turned 46 on February 16.
To mark this symbolic occasion (Rossi has used the No 46 from the start of his motorsport career), BMW has launched the new M4 CS Edition VR46 available in two design variants — Sport and Style — with each limited to just 46 units.
The Sport model is finished in Marina Bay Blue metallic and features on both sides an outsize 46 in darker Tanzanite Blue metallic. The Style derivative reverses this with the bodywork in Tanzanite Blue metallic and number 46 in Marina Bay Blue metallic.
On both models this unique commemorative livery is contrasted by bright yellow paint framing the front kidney grille. This striking colour is also applied to the brake calipers and one of the V spokes in the forged alloy wheels, indicating the position of the tyre valve. The Sport variant stands out further with yellow accent strips running along the door frames.
Standard on both models is a lightweight carbon-fibre roof with a large VR46 logo (also in yellow) and Rossi’s signature. The tailgate features comparatively subtle VR46 lettering.
This colour theme continues inside the cabin, where the Black/Night Blue M Carbon bucket seats sport contrasting Sao Paulo Yellow Alcantara shoulder areas. The head restraints, like the door sill trims, feature a prominent yellow VR46 logo, while the M Alcantara steering wheel comes with yellow contrast stitching and a yellow centre marker.
A special plaque on the centre console identifies each Sport or Style car as one of the limited run.
Both M4 CS Edition VR46 models are powered by a 3l six-cylinder twin-turbocharged petrol engine whacking out 405kW and 650Nm. Sent to the ground via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, M xDrive all-wheel-drive system and Active M Differential, BMW claims 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 302km/h.
Chassis and suspension tuning is unique, with both derivatives boasting bespoke wheel camber settings, auxiliary springs and anti-roll bars. BMW says the mapping of the adaptive dampers, variable ratio steering and braking system have also been tweaked.
But perhaps the coolest thing about purchasing a M4 CS Edition VR46 is the opportunity to enjoy a special two-day experience in Italy. Day one features a visit to the VR46 Motor Ranch in Tavullia, including a barbecue and a chance to talk shop with Rossi himself. Day two consists of a BMW M Driving Experience at the Misano World Circuit.
BMW confirmed that 10 M4 CS Edition VR46 units were earmarked for SA. They will be available locally from the third quarter of 2025, with pricing to be confirmed closer to the time.
Kelvin van der Linde teams up with Valentino Rossi for Le Mans
FIRST DRIVE: Built-in-SA BMW X3 improves on a winning recipe
REVIEW: BMW M3 Competition Touring has space and potent pace
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.