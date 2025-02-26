Life / Motoring

NEWS

Aston Martin cuts 5% of workforce, delays first electric car again

British carmaker seeks a way out of financial crisis after losing £255.5m in 2024

26 February 2025 - 12:23
by Shashwat Awasthi
The company said it would prioritise its mid-engined Valhalla Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV). Picture: SUPPLIED

Luxury carmaker Aston Martin said on Wednesday it would cut about 5% of its global workforce to further reduce costs and drive future investments, and delayed the launch of its first battery electric vehicle (BEV) for the second time.

“After a period of intense product launches, coupled with industry-wide and company challenges, our focus now shifts to operational execution and delivering financial sustainability,” CEO Adrian Hallmark said in a statement.

European carmakers including Volkswagen and Stellantis have already warned about rising costs amid a worsening outlook for auto demand in key markets like China and the spectre of a trade war between the EU and Beijing.

Aston Martin, famous for being fictional secret agent James Bond’s car of choice, said it expects to save about £25m (R582m) from the job cuts.

The company said it would prioritise its mid-engined Valhalla Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and launch its first BEV in the latter part of this decade. It had last year pushed the launch of the BEV to 2026 due to lack of consumer demand.

The UK-based company has switched focus from older models to fresh ones such as the Vantage sports car and the DBX707 SUV in hopes of kicking its business into high gear.

It said it was banking on demand for Valhalla, deliveries of which will begin in the second half of 2025, to turn in positive adjusted operating earnings for the year and free cash flow in the second half.

The company reported adjusted pre-tax loss of £255.5m (R5.95bn) for the year ended December 31, compared with £171.8m a year ago and a company-compiled consensus estimate of £259m.

Reuters

BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 model celebrates Rossi’s birthday

Ten of the limited-edition cars are coming to SA, if you buy one, you get to meet Valentino Rossi
Life
7 hours ago

SVI launches armour package for new Toyota Prado

The B6 package affords protection from assault rifles
Life
1 day ago

Mercedes unveil F1 car for new era with Russell and Antonelli

Eighteen-year-old Italian Antonelli has replaced Hamilton, who moved to Ferrari
Life
1 day ago

Injured champ Martin to miss Thailand MotoGP season opener

The Aprilia rider suffered fractures to his foot and hand in testing
Life
1 day ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.