MotoGP champion Jorge Martin was set to undergo surgery on his left hand on Tuesday. Picture: REUTERS
MotoGP champion Jorge Martin will miss the season’s first Grand Prix in Thailand this weekend after suffering a fracture to his left foot and a triple fracture to his left hand, his Aprilia Racing team said on Monday.
Martin was set to undergo surgery on his left hand on Tuesday to stabilise the fractures; recovery time will be assessed post-surgery.
“Jorge Martin suffered a complex fracture of the radius, some carpal bones on the left side and an ipsilateral calcaneal fracture during a training session,” Aprilia said in a statement.
“After a surgical consultation, it was decided to proceed with surgery, which will take place tomorrow at the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona.”
Martin had surgeryearlier this month after breaking his right hand and foot in a nasty crash in Sepang, Malaysia.
According to Spanish media reports, the 27-year-old was due to receive medical clearance to compete at Thailand’s Chang International Circuit from Friday before suffering the accident while training at the Menargues karting circuit in Spain.
Aprilia said test rider Lorenzo Savadori would replace Martin in Thailand.
MOTORSPORT
Injured champ Martin to miss Thailand MotoGP season opener
The Aprilia rider suffered fractures to his foot and hand in testing
MotoGP champion Jorge Martin will miss the season’s first Grand Prix in Thailand this weekend after suffering a fracture to his left foot and a triple fracture to his left hand, his Aprilia Racing team said on Monday.
Martin was set to undergo surgery on his left hand on Tuesday to stabilise the fractures; recovery time will be assessed post-surgery.
“Jorge Martin suffered a complex fracture of the radius, some carpal bones on the left side and an ipsilateral calcaneal fracture during a training session,” Aprilia said in a statement.
“After a surgical consultation, it was decided to proceed with surgery, which will take place tomorrow at the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona.”
Martin had surgery earlier this month after breaking his right hand and foot in a nasty crash in Sepang, Malaysia.
According to Spanish media reports, the 27-year-old was due to receive medical clearance to compete at Thailand’s Chang International Circuit from Friday before suffering the accident while training at the Menargues karting circuit in Spain.
Aprilia said test rider Lorenzo Savadori would replace Martin in Thailand.
Reuters
KTM financial woes leave Brad Binder’s MotoGP future unclear
Jorge Martin takes MotoGP world title
Gayton McKenzie opens tender for SA’s Grand Prix dream
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.