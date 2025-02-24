The DFSK C35 panel van and the K01S bakkie. Picture: SUPPLIED
DFSK SA has announced an extended warranty for all new purchases of its K01S bakkie and C35 panel van models.
Effective immediately, both models will now come with a 50,000km two-year warranty, enhancing customer peace of mind.
The extended warranty also applies retroactively to customers who purchased these vehicles in November and December. No action is required — eligible customers will automatically receive the updated coverage.
As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction, DFSK also offers owners the option to purchase an additional warranty extension at a low cost.
The K01S was recently launched as one of the cheapest workhorse bakkies in SA. With a starting price of R189,900, the single-cab vehicle is a no-frills dropside pickup designed for various industries including construction, logistics and trades such as electrical and solar companies.
With rear-wheel drive, the K01S is powered by a 1.2l four-cylinder petrol engine with 65kW of power and 115Nm of torque. Paired with a five-speed manual transmission, the bakkie has a claimed top speed of 110km/h.
The range of C35 panel vans has a large cargo area of as much as 5,100l and maximum payload of 1,015kg. The vans have a choice of petrol or electric power. The 1.5l petrol produces 85kW and 148Nm and is linked to a five-speed manual transmission.
The electric EC35 has outputs of 60kW/200Nm, a claimed range of 240km and takes about six hours to charge on a 7kW home charger.
DFSK was formed in 2003 as a joint venture between Chinese vehicle makers Dongfeng Motor Corporation and Sokon Industry Group, and exports vehicles to 70 countries.
NEWS
DFSK SA extends warranty for bakkie and panel van
New DFSK workhorses will now come with a 50,000km two-year warranty, enhancing customer peace of mind
DFSK SA has announced an extended warranty for all new purchases of its K01S bakkie and C35 panel van models.
Effective immediately, both models will now come with a 50,000km two-year warranty, enhancing customer peace of mind.
The extended warranty also applies retroactively to customers who purchased these vehicles in November and December. No action is required — eligible customers will automatically receive the updated coverage.
As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction, DFSK also offers owners the option to purchase an additional warranty extension at a low cost.
The K01S was recently launched as one of the cheapest workhorse bakkies in SA. With a starting price of R189,900, the single-cab vehicle is a no-frills dropside pickup designed for various industries including construction, logistics and trades such as electrical and solar companies.
With rear-wheel drive, the K01S is powered by a 1.2l four-cylinder petrol engine with 65kW of power and 115Nm of torque. Paired with a five-speed manual transmission, the bakkie has a claimed top speed of 110km/h.
The range of C35 panel vans has a large cargo area of as much as 5,100l and maximum payload of 1,015kg. The vans have a choice of petrol or electric power. The 1.5l petrol produces 85kW and 148Nm and is linked to a five-speed manual transmission.
The electric EC35 has outputs of 60kW/200Nm, a claimed range of 240km and takes about six hours to charge on a 7kW home charger.
DFSK was formed in 2003 as a joint venture between Chinese vehicle makers Dongfeng Motor Corporation and Sokon Industry Group, and exports vehicles to 70 countries.
New Nissan Magnite Move launched as affordable panel van
FIRST DRIVE: New Volkswagen Transporter T7 ups the ante with refinement
REVIEW: Ford Tourneo Custom is practical if a little pricey
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.