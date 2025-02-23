REVIEW: BMW M3 Competition Touring has space and potent pace

The BMW M3 Competition Touring blends heart-pounding pace and handling with a new station-wagon shape. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
If you were unsure about the definition of the BMW M3 Competition Touring on test, you need only look at the upright rear with a tailgate to notice it’s a station wagon.
Odd enough, these pointers were instantly missed by many who confused the model with the more mainstream BMW 1 Series hatchback.
Understandably, the local subsidiary hasn’t marketed a 3 Series station wagon in a while, and it’s the first time in the nameplate’s storied 39 years that the German brand ventures into M3 station-wagon-ism. The wild rear valance with big bore tailpipes and the menacing grille of the G80 M3 are statements of its performance disposition.
The ultimate purpose of the M3 Touring is to have the similar cruising ability and bruising performance of the M3 but with more loading space. It can yield 1,510l with all the rear seats folded down; a whopping 1,030l more than the sedan. It’s also longer, extending by 13mm more nose-to-tail than its sedan relative. The wheelbases and widths are matched — 2,857mm and 1,903mm, respectively.
Continuing with the key factor, access to the cargo hold is through the powered tailgate, or the separately opening rear window. A storage compartment underneath the boot floor adds to functionality, while the cabin gives the same premium feeling and layout as the sedans and coupes, with the option of styling it to individual tastes.
In standard trim the M3 Touring comes with a generous list of premium equipment, including LED lamps, active cruise control, black double spoke style and mix size 19"/20" M forged wheels and black Merino leather upholstery.
Options fitted to our Toronto red car included carbon ceramic brakes, which brings us neatly to the next allure of any M3, which is explosive performance.
The interior is a premium and airy space with the latest operating system and convenience items. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The M3 Competition Touring is powered by the same 390kW and 650Nm 3.0l twin-turbo six-cylinder motor; an eight-speed transmission and BMW’s M xDrive all-wheel drive system with a selectable rear-wheel drive mode.
The latter setting is available with the traction control disabled, and should be used where conditions allow. For safety the speeds are limited to below 100km/h in this mode, and the car returns to standard 4WD autonomously past that point.
Being 110kg heavier than the M3 sedan shows up in some instances, such as cornering fast on hairpin bends, or when disabling its 10-stage traction control system to elicit playful drifts on a skidpan. The added girth and slab aerodynamics from the flanks mean more effort and finesse is required to score 10-out-10 on the drift analyser.
Being portly doesn’t impede the straight-line prowess by much. Tested in 4WD Sport mode using a V-Box speed measuring tool, the Competition Touring managed a best time of 4.2 secs for the 0-100km/h sprint. That’s quick, and negligibly slower than the 3.6 secs claimed by its maker. All the SA models come fitted as standard with the M Driver’s package that unlocks 280km/h top end.
You can fettle the various parameters for steering, damping transmission and the engine to tailor the character of the car. It’s every bit the taut and sophisticated athlete as its slender relatives, but away from the histrionics the M3 Touring can settle down for muted school-runs.
In Comfort mode the damping isn’t amazingly cushy, with a tinge of firmness registering. It’s balanced for pliancy that doesn’t rattle bones, but provides a constant sense of connection with the surface. It’s got a self-brake and throttle cruise facility, and a mild-hybrid system, though it can’t operate on electricity alone like an EV or plug-in-hybrid car.
BMW claims 10.4l/100km on average, which is not an exaggeration. The test vehicle returned an even lower 10.2l/100km. I also enjoyed the dazzling BMW OS 8 infotainment with its simplified menus when cruising. It adds to the good driving ergonomics. An army of cameras and sensors marshal the surroundings, the AI-assistant chiming in warnings when it picks up obstacles on the road.
The verdict is positive. The M3 Touring scores high for performance and practicality, with collector’s item written in its handbook, but the visual punch of a mad-hat wagon is perhaps not expressed richly as in the larger and more powerful Audi RS6 Avant Performance, one of two Audi rivals to the M3 Competition Touring.
The M3 Competition Touring's best side is the rear boot that can swallow much more than any other M3 before it. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
M Sport seats, Comfort Access, M Driver’s Package (increased top speed), Adaptive M suspension, BMW live cockpit professional, M Compound brakes with ABS, Parking assist plus, M sport differential, stability control, six airbags, tyre pressure sensor, BMW live cockpit professional, cruise control, park distance control, adaptive headlights, auto on/off lights, rain sensing wipers, keyless access, electrically adjustable front seats, leather upholstery.
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Two years/unlimited distance
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R2,228,842
Lease*: R48,555 per month
* at 11% interest over 60 months no deposit
BMW M3 Competition Touring AWD
WE LIKE: Performance, practicality
WE DISLIKE: Styling may be polarising
VERDICT: A practical car with serious legs
MOTOR NEWS star rating
Design ****
Performance *****
Economy ****
Ride ****
Handling *****
Safety *****
Value For Money *****
Overall *****
COMPETITION
Audi RS4 Avant quattro, 331kW/600Nm — R1,562,600
Audi RS6 Avant quattro performance, 463kW/850Nm — R2,370,300
Porsche to launch new petrol and hybrid cars as shares tumble
New turbo-powered Jeep Wrangler arrives in SA
Jetour X70 Plus is a great package foiled by thirsty engine
BMW M3 CS Touring launched at Mount Panorama circuit
