BMW hits the brakes on electric Mini Cooper production in UK

German carmaker pauses Oxford facility plan, citing uncertainties in the automotive industry

23 February 2025 - 19:28
by William Schomberg
A fully electric Mini. Picture: SUPPLIED
London — German carmaker BMW says it is rethinking its timetable for manufacturing all-electric Mini cars in Britain, citing uncertainties in the industry.

Mini announced in 2023 that it would invest £600m in the UK to make its Mini brand electric vehicle (EV) by 2030, with production due to start in Oxford in 2026.

But BMW Group said on Saturday it was now rethinking that plan.

“Given the multiple uncertainties facing the automotive industry, the BMW Group is currently reviewing the timing for reintroducing battery-electric Mini production in Oxford,” it said.

Sales of EVs have struggled to grow as much as expected. The industry is also contending with US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 25% tariff on all US vehicle imports.

Volkswagen’s Audi has said it plans to expand its output in North America, and Mercedes will also boost its US production.

Mini said construction in Oxford was under way “to make the plant future-ready”, but it had told Britain’s government of its decision to review the timeline.

“As part of this discussion, we agreed not to take the previously announced grant, but we remain in close dialogue about our future plans,” Mini said.

Reuters 

RADHIKA MIA: Without swift action SA risks losing footing in global automotive industry

SA has missed its early-adopter advantage in the global EV market, but it is not too late to act
Opinion
4 days ago

Coronation keeps building its stake in Northam Platinum

Move comes a year after fund manager said PGM sector was a value trap
Companies
11 hours ago

China’s Huawei and SAIC to partner in making new smart EVs

The deal adds to Huawei’s expanding partnerships with state-owned car makers such as Changan, Dongfeng and BAIC Motor
Companies
2 days ago

EV maker Nikola files for bankruptcy protection

Firm joins list of EV start-ups that have failed as funding dried up due to high interest rates and wilting demand
Companies
4 days ago

China’s BYD slashes entry price for smart EVs

Electric vehicle giant includes ‘God’s Eye’ advanced driver-assistance system in most models
Life
1 week ago
