BMW hits the brakes on electric Mini Cooper production in UK
German carmaker pauses Oxford facility plan, citing uncertainties in the automotive industry
London — German carmaker BMW says it is rethinking its timetable for manufacturing all-electric Mini cars in Britain, citing uncertainties in the industry.
Mini announced in 2023 that it would invest £600m in the UK to make its Mini brand electric vehicle (EV) by 2030, with production due to start in Oxford in 2026.
But BMW Group said on Saturday it was now rethinking that plan.
“Given the multiple uncertainties facing the automotive industry, the BMW Group is currently reviewing the timing for reintroducing battery-electric Mini production in Oxford,” it said.
Sales of EVs have struggled to grow as much as expected. The industry is also contending with US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 25% tariff on all US vehicle imports.
Volkswagen’s Audi has said it plans to expand its output in North America, and Mercedes will also boost its US production.
Mini said construction in Oxford was under way “to make the plant future-ready”, but it had told Britain’s government of its decision to review the timeline.
“As part of this discussion, we agreed not to take the previously announced grant, but we remain in close dialogue about our future plans,” Mini said.
Reuters
