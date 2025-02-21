LOCAL LAUNCH
FIRST DRIVE: Built-in-SA BMW X3 improves on a winning recipe
The fourth-generation X3 is available as a plug-in hybrid for the first time
21 February 2025 - 10:55
Production of the new fourth-generation BMW X3 SUV, internally dubbed the G45, recently began at BMW SA’s Rosslyn plant near Pretoria in a R4.2bn investment.
More than 400,000 units of the third-generation X3 were produced in Rosslyn and the plant has the capacity to build 77,000 cars a year...
