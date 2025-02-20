ICONS
Goodwood to mark 40th anniversary of Senna’s first F1 victory
Nephew Bruno Senna will get behind the wheel of the Lotus 97T in the UK and Portugal
20 February 2025 - 10:08
The Goodwood Road Racing Club is to mark the 40th anniversary of three-time Formula 1 Champion Ayrton Senna’s first Grand Prix victory at the 1985 Portuguese Grand Prix.
His nephew, Bruno Senna, will drive the car in which Senna achieved that feat, a Lotus 97T, in two events. The first will be at the UK’s Goodwood circuit as part of the 82nd Members’ Meeting, presented by Audrain Motorsport on April 12-13...
