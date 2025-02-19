Volvo previews facelifted 2026 XC60 enhancements

Volvo will introduce the XC60 premium SUV with refreshed user experience and comfort features in 2026.
The latest generation debuted in 2017, while the last refresh of the model in SA happened in 2022, bringing a slight style change, and the introduction of the T8 model with a mild-hybrid system and its new Google assistant.
The company in July 2024 brought just 23 Volvo XC60 Black Editions into SA featuring the Onyx Black exterior paint finish, high-gloss black grille with a blacked-out “iron mark” logo, and a set of gloss-black 21" five-spoke alloy wheels. The tailgate’s “Volvo” lettering and other badging also gain a dark finish.
“The improvements focus on what we believe matters most to our customers. These upgrades ensure a more enjoyable and exclusive experience, with the car set to get better over time thanks to over-the-air updates,” says Erik Severinson, chief product and strategy officer at Volvo Cars about the new updates.
Exterior tweaks include darker rear lights. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fans of the multi-award winning SUV can look forward to a more contemporary air intake grille, with Volvo Cars’ iron mark and new wheel options, darker rear lights and two new colours, Forest Lake and Aurora Silver.
In addition, Mulberry red will be available on the XC60 for the first time.
Specification includes a larger 11.2-inch, free-standing central touchscreen, new apps and over-the-air updates, and an infotainment with next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon with faster response.
A mix of refreshed interior decors, inlays and new premium materials such as Quilted Nordico and Navy Herringbone Weave can be optioned. Smarter storage, new cupholders and an improved wireless phone charger are part of the deal.
A promo video of the 2026 Volvo XC60.
Interior comfort is improved through a quieter cabin and seats. Air suspension and laminated windows are new additions, and climate control with better air-purification. A new Bowers & Wilkins hi-fi system with new speaker mesh design will be integrated.
Volvo in the news
The Swedish brand has been in the news recently, on Monday unveiling its new EX30 Cross Country — a higher riding version of its electric EX30 crossover with aims for weekend adventurers through raised suspension and all-terrain rubber, chunky front/rear skid plates and protectivewheel arch extensions.
The regular EX30, with its sizzling acceleration, is a finalist in the Old Mutual Insure 2026 SA Car of the Year competition.
On a worrisome note, though, the local subsidiary is on the radar of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the country’s largest union.
This after reports the company is planning to restructure its business, with job losses expected.
EX30 Cross Country rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. All-terrain tyres are optional. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Numsa says it has not been officially notified of Volvo’s plans.
On Monday, Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “All we can say is that we were not formally informed. We will be writing to them to demand that they formalise this process by serving us with section 189s (a Labour Relations Act process dealing with retrenchments). Everything we know right now is based on media reports.”
International News
