Black Badge Spectre launched as the most powerful Rolls-Royce yet

The new Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge channels a more rebellious spirit for its younger clientele. Picture: SUPPLIED
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has unveiled the new Black Badge Spectre. The British brand introduced the full-size, two-door electric Grand Tourer in 2023 as the battery-electric replacement of the V12-powered Wraith. The latter model debuted the new Black Badge series in 2016, heralding a new era of Rollers designed for younger and sportier clients.
The Black Badge Spectre instantly becomes the most powerful Rolls-Royce in history. With the new Infinity Mode button on the steering wheel activated, the twin electric motors unleash 485kW and 1,075Nm versus 430kW and 900kW in standard Spectre trim. The electric driving range is 530km. The company says it used data provided by Black Badge drivers to configure how the new Spectre delivers the goods on the road.
After internal development, a small tranche of “secret” Black Badge Spectres was built for a group of clients who requested the earliest possible access to this motor car. “They emphatically approved of our engineering response, highlighting the powerful connection between Rolls-Royce and its clients.” said Bernhard Dressler, director of engineering, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.
The Black Badge Spectre interior is a darker space with a celestial theme and facia decorated with more than 5,500 tiny stars. Picture: SUPPLIED
Spirited Mode is a launch function that allows the driver to fully depress the brake and throttle at the same time, waiting for a haptic and visual response signalling the car is ready, before fully releasing the brake. This temporarily amplifies the torque output to 1,075Nm, unleashing a surge of force and propelling the motor car from 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds.
The chassis is also tweaked to match the character and higher outputs. The steering weight is increased, and cornering body-roll and squatting under acceleration or deceleration are reduced.
It has a new Vapour Violet paint finish and a painted Iced Black bonnet for a bold contrast that can be paired with the marque’s palette of 44,000 colours. Alternatively, clients can develop a bespoke hue reserved for their exclusive use. Part-polished or all-black finish new design 23” wheels and a black and illuminated Pantheon grille surround, Spirit of Ecstasy, and the double “R” Badge are the bold exterior differentiators.
Clients can choose the new Vapour Violet paint finish, one of the 44,000-plus other colours or even the option of curating your individual paint. Picture: SUPPLIED
The rebellion continues inside the Spectre Black Badge with an exclusive pattern on the illuminated fascia with more than 5,500 stars set in a Piano Black sky theme. The instrument dials can be curated with a choice of Vivid Grellow, Neon Nights, Cyan Fire, ultraviolet or Synth colour themes. Diamond-shape weave carbon, fine metal threads and black Bolivar wood bases are integrated and the Black Badge Infinity symbol is stitched into the leather section, which separates the rear seats.
