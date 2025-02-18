McLaren celebrates F1 constructors’ title win with 18 exclusive cars

The new and exclusive McLaren Artura and 750S Celebration Edition models mimic the F1 car's colour scheme.
Picture: SUPPLIED
To commemorate winning its ninth Formula 1 constructors’ championship in 2024, British sports car brand McLaren has confirmed a limited production run of 18 MCL38 Celebration Edition road cars.
MCL38 is the name of the F1 car the team raced during the 2024 season. It was designed and constructed by McLaren under the direction of Rob Marshall, who joined the British outfit from Red Bull.
Only 18 units will be produced, split evenly between the Artura and 750S models.
The exclusive models feature the Papaya orange and Anthracite colours, incorporating the chevron colour transition that has become synonymous with the brand. Additional details include a Champions’ laurel and a “nine-star” logo, as well as orange accents such as a bonnet stripe and brake calipers.
Special touches include a nine-star emblem. Picture: SUPPLIED
The interiors have a visual carbon fibre sill cover on the driver’s side signed by F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and a champion’s laurel on the seat headrest and an MCL38 dedication plaque incorporating a section of carbon fibre bodywork from an MCL38 F1 car.
An additional track record plaque in the bonnet storage area lists the pole positions, race wins and fastest laps recorded by the MCL38 car during the 2024 season.
An MCL38 dedication plaque incorporates a section of carbon fibre bodywork from the Formula 1 car.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The exclusive Celebration Edition models retain their powertrains; the Artura powered by a 3.0l V6 hybrid powertrain producing 515kW and 720Nm. The 750S has a 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 with 552kW and 800Nm.
McLaren won the 2024 F1 World Constructors’ Championship at the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, having led the standings since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in September. Norris and Piastri accrued a combined eight pole positions and six Grand Prix victories with the McLaren MCL38 on their way to the team’s first constructor’s title since 1998.
International News
McLaren celebrates F1 constructors’ title win with 18 exclusive cars
The rare Artura and 750S come with authentic Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri signatures
