INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
FIRST DRIVE: New Volkswagen Transporter T7 ups the ante with refinement
Along with extra space and practicality, VW’s new van is quiet and smooth riding
17 February 2025 - 09:11
The seventh generation Volkswagen Transporter is headed to SA in the third quarter of 2025.
While the VW Multivan range is built on a separate platform and serves as the brand’s family-focused people carrier, the new Transporter is co-developed with the new Ford Transit Custom as a commercial range, with panel van, pickup and crew bus models, and Kombi passenger versions as well...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.