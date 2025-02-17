Enhanced 2025 Lexus LX 700h hybrids now on sale in SA

The sandy new colour represents new Overtrail derivatives exclusively primed for luxury overlanding. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lexus SA has announced pricing and the start of sales of its LX flagship SUV with 2025 improvements.
The range was first announced in October 2024 with the Japanese luxury marque and Toyota subsidiary simultaneously introducing a new LX 700h derivative and Overtrail specification.
The LX 700h is powered by a new hybrid drivetrain that combines the 3.5l V6 twin-turbo petrol motor with a motor-generator and paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Power outputs are 345kW, making this LX the most powerful model to date. A diesel option is available with 225kW on tap.
The new LX 700h can be had in Sport, VIP or the new Overtrail trims. The latter is designed for pure adventure with superior off-road capabilities ensured through rugged 18-inch wheels and the new Desert Moonlight hue separating it further. The model accommodates seven passengers.
In LX 700h F Sport guise the giant off-roader gets a race-inspired look with exclusive and sportier F Sport trim of a black mesh grille, sport seats and rides on 22-inch aluminium wheels.
The LX 700h VIP blends the newer and environmentally conscious motor with the ultimate in comfort and indulgence through captain’s chairs with a massage function and recline 48-degree at a push of a button, plus an ottoman.
The cabins can be upholstered in single or dual-tone leather. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 2025 Lexus LX is sold standard with a seven-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan. Vehicle service intervals are pegged at 10,000km for both HEV and diesel models — alternatively once a year. The 700h models come with an additional eight-year/195,000km hybrid battery warranty.
PRICING
Lexus LX500 Diesel F Sport — R2,557,500
Lexus LX 500 Diesel Overtrail — R2,577,400
Lexus LX 700h F Sport — R2,666,500
Lexus LX 700h Overtrail — R2,703,600
Lexus LX 700h VIP — R3,092,100
