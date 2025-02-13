Life / Motoring

New Nissan Magnite Move launched as affordable panel van

The van is tailored to suit the needs of Mzansi’s entrepreneurs

14 February 2025 - 08:50
by Motoring Staff
The Nissan Magnite Move is powered by a 999cc three-cylinder petrol engine. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nissan has introduced a practical panel van version of its popular Magnite compact SUV.

Tailored to suit the needs of Mzansi’s entrepreneurs, the new Magnite Move trades rear seats for an enclosed cargo bay measuring about 1.3m deep and 1.16m wide. The result is a two-seater with 690l of space and a 250kg payload.

Reinforced honeycomb partitioning, a Hexa Grip finished floor and opaque white-tinted rear windows with mesh grilles keep cargo out of sight and protected during transit.

White opaque rear windows help keep cargo hidden. Picture: SUPPLIED
Standard creature comforts include automatic air-conditioning, electric windows, remote central locking, rear park sensors, tyre pressure monitoring and a full-size spare wheel. Safety is also a priority, with dual airbags and ABS brakes (with EBD) designed to safeguard drivers and cargo from the unexpected while navigating SA’s roads. Additionally, with 205mm of ground clearance and a reinforced body structure, the Magnite Move is built to handle challenging road conditions such as potholes and ill-maintained surfaces.

The Magnite Move rides on a set of 16” steel wheels shod with high-profile 195/60 tyres.

Power is provided by a naturally aspirated 999cc three-cylinder petrol engine making 53kW at 6,250rpm and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This is sent to the front axle via a five-speed manual transmission. Nissan claims a combined fuel consumption of 5.9l/100km, which on a 40l tank will give you a driving range of 677km.

Now available for order at Nissan dealerships, the Magnite Move is priced at R224,900.

