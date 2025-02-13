New Nissan Magnite Move launched as affordable panel van

Nissan has introduced a practical panel van version of its popular Magnite compact SUV.

Tailored to suit the needs of Mzansi’s entrepreneurs, the new Magnite Move trades rear seats for an enclosed cargo bay measuring about 1.3m deep and 1.16m wide. The result is a two-seater with 690l of space and a 250kg payload.

Reinforced honeycomb partitioning, a Hexa Grip finished floor and opaque white-tinted rear windows with mesh grilles keep cargo out of sight and protected during transit.