Life / Motoring

NEWS

Schumacher blackmail trio’s leader handed 3-year sentence

The 53-year-old ringleader, his son and another man tried to extract money with threats to release videos and photos

13 February 2025 - 15:37
by Agency Staff
Michael Schumacher in 2012. Picture: REUTERS
Bengaluru — A German court has found three people guilty of attempting to blackmail the family of Formula One great Michael Schumacher, with the plot leader sentenced to three years in prison.

All three, including the 53-year-old ringleader and his son, were found guilty on Wednesday by the Wuppertal district court of trying to extract money with the threat of releasing videos and photos of the former world champion.

The 53-year-old was given the prison sentence while his son and the third man, a former employee of a security firm hired to protect the family home in Switzerland, were handed suspended sentences.

Schumacher has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.

Schumacher’s family maintain strict privacy about his condition, with access limited to those closest to him.

Last year, his family secured 200,000 (about R3.85-million) in compensation from the publishers of a German magazine that printed an AI-generated “interview” with the seven times Formula One world champion.

Reuters

Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F355 road car for sale

The car has a six-speed manual gearbox instead of the optional Formula 1-style automated manual
Life
3 weeks ago

Michael Schumacher F1 racing suit sells for R1.7m

Collectors splurge millions on Schumacher memorabilia in online RM Sotheby’s auction
Life
5 months ago

KTM financial woes leave Brad Binder’s MotoGP future unclear

The team is reportedly set to quit the sport after 2025 to prevent bankruptcy
Life
1 month ago
