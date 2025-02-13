Life / Motoring

NEWS

Sasol Solar Challenge gets new rules for 2026 race

Array changes aim to make the competition stiffer and more innovative

13 February 2025 - 21:08
by Phuti Mpyane
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The competitors drive their solar-powered vehicles from Joburg to Cape Town for eight days. Picture: SUPPLIED
The competitors drive their solar-powered vehicles from Joburg to Cape Town for eight days. Picture: SUPPLIED

Organisers of the biennial SA Sasol Solar Challenge have announced new regulations for the 2026 edition and entrants will compete in three categories.

Registration for the event, which takes place from September 10-17 2026, opens in March this year.

The following array sizes will now be allowed: 

Challenger class: Teams will be able to compete with two array sizes: 4m² array and 6m² array. Both 4m² and 6m² array sizes will be governed by their corresponding battery and technical regulations. 

Cruiser class: Nonmajor updates and changes in charging requirements, duration and infrastructure, passenger requirements and scoring.

Innovation class: The class remains unchanged.

The biennial competition for solar-powered vehicles was established in 2008 and entails local and international competitors driving from Joburg to Cape Town via Jeffreys Bay. The ultimate winners are the team who have driven the highest number of kilometres against the clock. 

Much like pro-racing teams, the solar car teams raise money to compete, and do their own marketing and logistics. Racing takes place across six provinces, with the minimum distance to complete the race about 2,500km.

Belgium’s Innoptus team comprising a crew of engineering students from KU Leuven, that country’s oldest university, won the 2024 Sasol Solar Challenge. 

An SA team hasn’t triumphed at the competition since its inception in 2008.

The cruiser class is required to integrate practicality for daily life in its make up. Picture: SUPPLIED
The cruiser class is required to integrate practicality for daily life in its make up. Picture: SUPPLIED

Challenger class: Vehicles entered in this category are built for optimal efficiency and endurance. Limitations include a maximum 5m in length and 2.2m width. They can have three or more wheels, must be charged by solar energy with one driver allowed.

Cruiser class: The Cruiser class is for vehicles with daily functionality built-in, and not exceeding the 5m length and 2.2m width requirements. They should have four wheels and at least one passenger. Charging requirements are solar but electric vehicle supply equipment can be used in exchange for a reduction in scores equivalent to the duration spent charging via the external power sources.

Innovation class: Vehicles entered in this category need not conform to either the Challenger or Cruiser classes. It’s a noncompetitive niche created to showcase new and wonderful ways of propulsion to benefit the future of mobility, allowing entry for new energy vehicles, including hydrogen fuel cell and other renewable mobility prototype vehicles.

Team Tshwane University of Technology, who won the Ilanga Cup Solar Challenge. Picture: SUPPLIED
Team Tshwane University of Technology, who won the Ilanga Cup Solar Challenge. Picture: SUPPLIED

Other Solar Challenges

The Ilanga Cup is a local race that’s held as a closed track endurance test at the Red Star raceway outside Emalahleni.

The inaugural eight-hour long competition held in 2022 was won by Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) solar team with its Sunchaser 4 solar car completing a distance of 390km on solar energy.

The World Solar Challenge is another biennial competition that encourages teams to design, build and compete for engineering honours.

It’s sponsored by Michelin and was last held in Australia between Darwin and Adelaide, about 3,000km away.

Porsche to launch new petrol and hybrid cars as shares tumble

Deutsche Bank analysts says this is P911’s ‘last shot to prove they can turn around this business’
Life
3 days ago

BMW iX upgraded with better styling and more power

The electric mid-size SUV with enhanced looks and equipment will arrive in SA in 2025
Life
2 weeks ago

The best-selling electric cars in SA

A record number of EVs were sold in SA last year as more models were introduced and prices became more affordable
Life
2 weeks ago

REVIEW: Living in the electric future with the Volkswagen ID.4

The SUV, which will be for sale only in 2026, is sleek, functional and efficient
Life
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
BIG READ: SA soldiers had no business in DRC
Life
2.
Pret A Manger heads south
Life
3.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: A fabulous tasting line-up ...
Life
4.
Departure lounge: The cars retiring in 2025
Life / Motoring
5.
REVIEW: Ford Territory copes well outside its ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.