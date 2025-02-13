Sasol Solar Challenge gets new rules for 2026 race

The competitors drive their solar-powered vehicles from Joburg to Cape Town for eight days. Picture: SUPPLIED
Organisers of the biennial SA Sasol Solar Challenge have announced new regulations for the 2026 edition and entrants will compete in three categories.
Registration for the event, which takes place from September 10-17 2026, opens in March this year.
The following array sizes will now be allowed:
Challenger class: Teams will be able to compete withtwo array sizes: 4m² array and 6m² array. Both 4m² and 6m²array sizes will be governed by their corresponding battery and technical regulations.
Cruiser class: Nonmajor updates and changes in charging requirements, duration and infrastructure, passenger requirements and scoring.
Innovation class: The class remains unchanged.
The biennial competition for solar-powered vehicles was established in 2008 and entails local and international competitors driving from Joburg to Cape Town via Jeffreys Bay. The ultimate winners are the team who have driven the highest number of kilometres against the clock.
Much like pro-racing teams, the solar car teams raise money to compete, and do their own marketing and logistics. Racing takes place across six provinces, with the minimum distance to complete the race about 2,500km.
Belgium’s Innoptus team comprising a crew of engineering students from KU Leuven, that country’s oldest university, won the 2024 SasolSolarChallenge.
An SA team hasn’t triumphed at the competition since its inception in 2008.
The cruiser class is required to integrate practicality for daily life in its make up. Picture: SUPPLIED
Challenger class: Vehicles entered in this category are built for optimal efficiency and endurance. Limitations include a maximum 5m in length and 2.2m width. They can have three or more wheels, must be charged by solar energy with one driver allowed.
Cruiser class: The Cruiser class is for vehicles with daily functionality built-in, and not exceeding the 5m length and 2.2m width requirements. They should have four wheels and at least one passenger. Charging requirements are solar but electric vehicle supply equipment can be used in exchange for a reduction in scores equivalent to the duration spent charging via the external power sources.
Innovation class: Vehicles entered in this category need not conform to either the Challenger or Cruiser classes. It’s a noncompetitive niche created to showcase new and wonderful ways of propulsion to benefit the future of mobility, allowing entry for new energy vehicles, including hydrogen fuel cell and other renewable mobility prototype vehicles.
Team Tshwane University of Technology, who won the Ilanga Cup Solar Challenge. Picture: SUPPLIED
Other Solar Challenges
The Ilanga Cup is a local race that’s held as a closed track endurance test at the Red Star raceway outside Emalahleni.
The inaugural eight-hour long competition held in 2022 was won by Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) solar team with its Sunchaser 4 solar car completing a distance of 390km on solar energy.
The World Solar Challenge is another biennial competition that encourages teams to design, build and compete for engineering honours.
It’s sponsored by Michelin and was last held in Australia betweenDarwin and Adelaide, about 3,000km away.
