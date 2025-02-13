New turbo-powered Jeep Wrangler arrives in SA

Jeep's new Wrangler looks almost like the old faithful but with slight tweaks to the grille, new alloys and a fancy new electric roof on some models.
Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The new Jeep Wrangler with enhancements has been launched in SA. The distinctive looks remain but it has tweaks on the front grille.
The biggest change is the new turbocharged 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine that replaces the naturally-aspirated 3.6l Pentastar V6, and the withdrawal of the three-door model from the catalogue.
At the media launch this week we travelled from Cape Town to George via tarmac and gravel back roads in the Wrangler Sahara and Rubicon models to see what the new motor promises.
With fewer cylinders, the new heart isn’t sonically as characterful as the V6. Still, it produces 200kW and 400Nm — representing 9kW less and 53Nm more outputs than the outgoing motor. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic and myriad off-road tools, including diff locks, and it displays the similar characteristics and sensations of low down torque, and the quaffing of fuel.
Jeep claims 11.5l/100km consumption on average across the range, similar to what we discovered in the previous-generation models, but we experienced 15l/100km averages across the board on long stretches of the launch route. During some of the off-road excursions that demand more from the engine we saw figures rise as high as 18l/100km. Don’t leave the Jerry cans at home just yet.
Perhaps fuel consumption is not much of a problem for the Jeep faithful who like nothing more than to kit out their cars with weighty accessories, and so the motor is impressively responsive, with no discernible turbo lag. That lack of hesitation bodes well for rock-climbing and other off-road obstacles, while the more adventure-focused Rubicon models benefit from a standard fitment electronic front sway-bar disconnect, and stronger Dana 44 HD full-float rear axles.
There are levels of pitch, dive and roll that are typical to the Wrangler on the move, and the suspension excels at cushiness despite the surface. It remains a steady ride at all speeds but variances can be felt between the Saharas and the Rubicons. The former is the middle-ground offering for urban and off-road applications that was more hushed on the move thanks to more road-based rubber and removable sunroof panels.
The cabin, with plenty of chunky buttons and levers remains unchanged, except for the introduction of a larger 12.3-inch digital display screen. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
All Wranglers are modular-builds with removable parts known as “freedom panels”. These include the roof, windscreen and doors. Be aware though that it’s illegal to drive the Wrangler in this state on main roads. The Rubicons we drove all featured the newly introduced option of an electrically-operated sliding cloth roof that goes all the way back for a breezy drive.
It’s a more convenient way to allow air and sunshine into the cabin, but it makes for pronounced wind buffeting, knobbly tyre rumble and a more intricate procedure when you want to remove the roof. Driving on sand dunes devoid of all the freedom panels bar the windscreen, the Wrangler Sahara’s exposed skeleton makes for fun driving and belies that many innovations remain wired into its mainframe.
These include the Alexa Home voice recognition, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, over-the-air (OTA) updates, simultaneous connectivity for two Bluetooth-enabled phones, TomTom navigation, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot for up to eight wireless devices, up to seven USB Type A and Type C ports, and a 230-volt aircon.
Active safety and security measures include six airbags, improved side-impact performance, electronic stability control, electronic roll mitigation, parking cameras, forward collision warning, advanced cruise control with stop feature, blind spot detection with rear cross-path, and the new drowsy driver alert and lane departure warning.
With most of the Freedom panels removed, the Jeep Wrangler is set for breezy beachside fun. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The first drive verdict reveals the Wrangler is still the fun buggy we love, and the new engine enhances the experience. Though fuel consumption is heavy, it nevertheless feels just as robust to handle the expected load of added lifestyle accessories without compromising off-road grit.
All new Jeep Wranglers are sold with a five-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan.
First Drive
New turbo-powered Jeep Wrangler arrives in SA
The range now runs on a 2.0l four-cylinder motor exclusively with a host of new convenience technologies
The new Jeep Wrangler with enhancements has been launched in SA. The distinctive looks remain but it has tweaks on the front grille.
The biggest change is the new turbocharged 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine that replaces the naturally-aspirated 3.6l Pentastar V6, and the withdrawal of the three-door model from the catalogue.
At the media launch this week we travelled from Cape Town to George via tarmac and gravel back roads in the Wrangler Sahara and Rubicon models to see what the new motor promises.
With fewer cylinders, the new heart isn’t sonically as characterful as the V6. Still, it produces 200kW and 400Nm — representing 9kW less and 53Nm more outputs than the outgoing motor. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic and myriad off-road tools, including diff locks, and it displays the similar characteristics and sensations of low down torque, and the quaffing of fuel.
Jeep claims 11.5l/100km consumption on average across the range, similar to what we discovered in the previous-generation models, but we experienced 15l/100km averages across the board on long stretches of the launch route. During some of the off-road excursions that demand more from the engine we saw figures rise as high as 18l/100km. Don’t leave the Jerry cans at home just yet.
Perhaps fuel consumption is not much of a problem for the Jeep faithful who like nothing more than to kit out their cars with weighty accessories, and so the motor is impressively responsive, with no discernible turbo lag. That lack of hesitation bodes well for rock-climbing and other off-road obstacles, while the more adventure-focused Rubicon models benefit from a standard fitment electronic front sway-bar disconnect, and stronger Dana 44 HD full-float rear axles.
There are levels of pitch, dive and roll that are typical to the Wrangler on the move, and the suspension excels at cushiness despite the surface. It remains a steady ride at all speeds but variances can be felt between the Saharas and the Rubicons. The former is the middle-ground offering for urban and off-road applications that was more hushed on the move thanks to more road-based rubber and removable sunroof panels.
All Wranglers are modular-builds with removable parts known as “freedom panels”. These include the roof, windscreen and doors. Be aware though that it’s illegal to drive the Wrangler in this state on main roads. The Rubicons we drove all featured the newly introduced option of an electrically-operated sliding cloth roof that goes all the way back for a breezy drive.
It’s a more convenient way to allow air and sunshine into the cabin, but it makes for pronounced wind buffeting, knobbly tyre rumble and a more intricate procedure when you want to remove the roof. Driving on sand dunes devoid of all the freedom panels bar the windscreen, the Wrangler Sahara’s exposed skeleton makes for fun driving and belies that many innovations remain wired into its mainframe.
These include the Alexa Home voice recognition, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, over-the-air (OTA) updates, simultaneous connectivity for two Bluetooth-enabled phones, TomTom navigation, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot for up to eight wireless devices, up to seven USB Type A and Type C ports, and a 230-volt aircon.
Active safety and security measures include six airbags, improved side-impact performance, electronic stability control, electronic roll mitigation, parking cameras, forward collision warning, advanced cruise control with stop feature, blind spot detection with rear cross-path, and the new drowsy driver alert and lane departure warning.
The first drive verdict reveals the Wrangler is still the fun buggy we love, and the new engine enhances the experience. Though fuel consumption is heavy, it nevertheless feels just as robust to handle the expected load of added lifestyle accessories without compromising off-road grit.
All new Jeep Wranglers are sold with a five-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan.
Pricing
Jeep Wrangler Sport — R1,199,900
Jeep Wrangler Sahara — R1,249,900
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon — R1,299,900
We drive hot new Defender Octa on Cape roads
Sanral announces tariff increase from March 1
Here are the 10 most powerful bakkies you can buy in SA
FIRST DRIVE | Nonconformists will like the new Haval H7
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.