Perez may return to F1 with Cadillac: report

The Mexican left Red Bull following a disappointing 2024

12 February 2025 - 08:35
by Agency Staff
Sergio Perez has been in talks with Cadillac to join the team in 2026. Picture: REUTERS
Two months after leaving Red Bull following a disappointing 2024 campaign, Sergio Perez is working towards a return to Formula 1 with Cadillac, according to Spanish media outlet Marca.

Perez, 35, a six-time Grand Prix winner, had been in talks with Cadillac to join the team in 2026 on a full-time basis, Marca said.

Cadillac recently agreed to a deal with General Motors for its entry into F1. Unable to produce its own engines until 2028, Cadillac is said to be in talks with Ferrari to buy a customer engine.

According to Marca, Cadillac -which will be the 11th team to join the grid — has made hiring a veteran driver a “priority”.

In 2024, Perez finished 224 points behind teammate and champion Max Verstappen, which prevented the duo from winning the Constructors’ Championship. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri won that title for McLaren.

Perez — who competed from 2011-2024 with McLaren, Racing Point and Red Bull — has not won on the F1 circuit in nearly two years. Verstappen has bested Perez the past four seasons and won four world championship titles. Red Bull replaced Perez with Liam Lawson for the 2025 season.

Reuters

