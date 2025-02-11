Life / Motoring

Sanral announces tariff increase from March 1

Hike of 4.84% in line with inflation, roads agency says

11 February 2025 - 21:08
by Motoring News Reporter
Toll tariffs will rise by 4.84%, in line with the Consumer Price Index as reported by Statistics South Africa. Picture: THULANI MBELE
The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) on Tuesday announced an increase in toll tariffs, effective from March 1.

The tariffs will rise by 4.84%, in line with the consumer price index as reported by Stats SA.

The adjustment was published in the Government Gazette on February 7 and is lower than the 6.25% increase implemented the previous year.

According to Sanral GM for communications and marketing Vusi Mona, toll revenue is used for maintaining, operating and improving tollways as well as servicing debt related to tollway projects.

Mona said the national roads network plays a role in supporting infrastructure services such as electricity, water, telecommunications and public transport.

While acknowledging economic challenges, he said the tariff adjustments are necessary to ensure continued road maintenance and development.

Tenders awarded by Sanral in 2024 breach R50bn mark

Sanral CEO Reginald Demana says the tenders are a major boost for the road construction industry
1 month ago

How Sanral is navigating a changing climate on SA’s roads

The 750,000km network requires a sound asset management programme, planning and proactive maintenance
2 months ago

Sanral allots R25bn for KwaZulu-Natal roads improvement

Construction sites are on the N2, including KwaMashu to Umdloti and the EB Cloete interchange
5 months ago
