Sanral announces tariff increase from March 1

Bullion’s eighth record high of 2025 has brought the $3,000 milestone into view
Risks remain, particularly around debt stabilisation and macroeconomic headwinds
Nersa sets out rules for so-called net billing that will further encourage use of renewable energy, including by households
Calls for unity and support for Ramaphosa during the debate on state of the nation address
Implats is on track to deliver production, unit cost and capex guidance
Motor vehicles and metals weigh on production, while food and beverages provide support
SA Reits fell 3.6% in January, underperforming the broader equity market, which rose 2.3%
Fighting flares in South Kivu, while thousands of civilians start to leave displacement camps in Goma on rebel orders
The batsman’s arrival with Keshav Maharaj in Karachi provides a timely boost
Military crisis is a consummation of decay, and major SA National Defence Force overhaul is needed
The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) on Tuesday announced an increase in toll tariffs, effective from March 1.
The tariffs will rise by 4.84%, in line with the consumer price index as reported by Stats SA.
The adjustment was published in the Government Gazette on February 7 and is lower than the 6.25% increase implemented the previous year.
According to Sanral GM for communications and marketing Vusi Mona, toll revenue is used for maintaining, operating and improving tollways as well as servicing debt related to tollway projects.
Mona said the national roads network plays a role in supporting infrastructure services such as electricity, water, telecommunications and public transport.
While acknowledging economic challenges, he said the tariff adjustments are necessary to ensure continued road maintenance and development.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Sanral announces tariff increase from March 1
Hike of 4.84% in line with inflation, roads agency says
The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) on Tuesday announced an increase in toll tariffs, effective from March 1.
The tariffs will rise by 4.84%, in line with the consumer price index as reported by Stats SA.
The adjustment was published in the Government Gazette on February 7 and is lower than the 6.25% increase implemented the previous year.
According to Sanral GM for communications and marketing Vusi Mona, toll revenue is used for maintaining, operating and improving tollways as well as servicing debt related to tollway projects.
Mona said the national roads network plays a role in supporting infrastructure services such as electricity, water, telecommunications and public transport.
While acknowledging economic challenges, he said the tariff adjustments are necessary to ensure continued road maintenance and development.
TimesLIVE
Tenders awarded by Sanral in 2024 breach R50bn mark
How Sanral is navigating a changing climate on SA’s roads
Sanral allots R25bn for KwaZulu-Natal roads improvement
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Tenders awarded by Sanral in 2024 breach R50bn mark
Tap and go payments rolled out on N3 and N4 tollways
Sanral has R50bn pipeline to improve road networks
E-tolls are gone but debts are not scrapped
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.