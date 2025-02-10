Life / Motoring

More rugged Volvo EX30 Cross Country unveiled

11 February 2025 - 09:38
by Motor News Reporter
The EX30 Cross Country features a raised suspension and protective wheel arch extensions. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volvo unveiled its new EX30 Cross Country on Monday.

Essentially a higher riding version of its electric EX30 crossover, it’s aimed squarely at weekend adventurers and comes fitted with a raised suspension, chunky front/rear skid plates and protective wheel arch extensions. Standard 18-inch alloy wheels can be shod with optional all-terrain tyres for better traction across a more diverse spread of terrains.

EX30 Cross Country rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. All-terrain tyres are optional. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Another distinguishing feature is the model's unique front grille. Finished in a special dark colour, it is inscribed with a topographical map of Sweden's Kebnekaise mountain range. Optional accessories available to owners include a load carrier, roof basket and mud flaps. 

The cabin boasts no significant changes over that of the regular EX30 and features the same 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a variety of Google apps built in.

As you would expect, the EX30 Cross Country is available exclusively with all-wheel drive. In this guise a 69kWh (nominal energy) battery pack powers two electric motors, one mounted on each axle. Customers can look forward to a substantial combined power output of 315kW/543Nm and a claimed maximum driving range of up to 427km. Plugged into a fast-charger, Volvo says the battery can be juiced from 10% to 80% in 26 minutes. 

Volvo Cars SA has not yet confirmed whether the EX30 Cross Country will be sold locally. The regular EX30 is SA’s best selling electric car.

