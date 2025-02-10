The EX30 Cross Country features a raised suspension and protective wheel arch extensions. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volvo unveiled its new EX30 Cross Country on Monday.
Essentially a higher riding version of its electric EX30 crossover, it’s aimed squarely at weekend adventurers and comes fitted with a raised suspension, chunky front/rear skid plates and protective wheel arch extensions. Standard 18-inch alloy wheels can be shod with optional all-terrain tyres for better traction across a more diverse spread of terrains.
EX30 Cross Country rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. All-terrain tyres are optional. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Another distinguishing feature is the model's unique front grille. Finished in a special dark colour, it is inscribed with a topographical map of Sweden's Kebnekaise mountain range. Optional accessories available to owners include a load carrier, roof basket and mud flaps.
The cabin boasts no significant changes over that of the regular EX30 and features the same 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a variety of Google apps built in.
As you would expect, the EX30 Cross Country is available exclusively with all-wheel drive. In this guise a 69kWh (nominal energy) battery pack powers two electric motors, one mounted on each axle. Customers can look forward to a substantial combined power output of 315kW/543Nm and a claimed maximum driving range of up to 427km. Plugged into a fast-charger, Volvo says the battery can be juiced from 10% to 80% in 26 minutes.
Volvo Cars SA has not yet confirmed whether the EX30 Cross Country will be sold locally. The regular EX30 is SA’s best selling electric car.
INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
More rugged Volvo EX30 Cross Country unveiled
