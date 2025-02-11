INVESTING IN CARS
Ferrari 250 LM fetches R662m at RM Sotheby’s auction
The highly preserved and original example was the overall winner of the 1965 24 Hours of Le Mans, sealing six consecutive Ferrari victories
11 February 2025 - 09:31
The last 12-cylinder Ferrari to win Le Mans has become one of the five most expensive auction cars of all time.
The 1964 Ferrari 250 LM by Scaglietti fetched €34.88m (R662.4m) at an RM Sotheby’s auction in Paris on February 4-5...
