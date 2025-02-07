Departure lounge: The cars retiring in 2025

The A4 range last saw action late in 2023 when the new A4 and S4 Black Editions were introduced in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
The local market has more than 50 vehicle brands and 2,500 model derivatives. More brands are set to arrive, some OEMs are bolstering existing ranges to remain competitive.
We take a look at some of the cars being discontinued this year.
Audi
The Audi A4 sedan is being retired. The stalwart sedan that debuted in 1994 sees the model replaced by the new A5, which spawns four-door coupes and a wagon.
Audi SA confirms it will start marketing the swoopy new A5 coupe-sedan in July, starting with the 150kW and 200kW derivatives. More models including the S5 will follow later in the year.
The Lexus RC F (blue) and RC F Track Edition (grey) are not coming along into 2025. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lexus RC
The Lexus sports coupe with a 351kW and 530Nm producing 5.0l V8 engine was last updated in August 2019 with regular RC F and Track Edition flavours. The vehicles which were a rare sight on the roads were officially discontinued from the local market at the end of 2024. Lexus SA says there no plan for a new sports car replacement.
The new all-electric Porsche Macan offers fiery performance and useful driving range. Picture: SUPPLIED
Porsche
It’s widely reported that Porsche plans to launch full electric models of its Macan and 718 Boxster/Cayman junior sports coupes. The full roll out has experienced date pushbacks, though the Macan battery electric vehicle launched in 2024.
Earlier in the same year sales of the 718 Boxster and Cayman were halted in some European markets due to cybersecurity concerns. Porsche SA confirms that the Macan and 718 Boxster/Cayman ICE ranges will continue being on sale in SA throughout 2025.
The new Jaguar F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition celebrates the brand's anniversary. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jaguar
Jaguar is to reinvent itself as a fully electric brand. This means the entire existing line up of petrol SUVs and sports cars is being discontinued and it’s only run out stock that can be snapped up in 2025.
Maserati is offering the last new Quattroporte Trofeo in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
Maserati
The Maserati Levante SUV and Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans have been retired. It’s only the newer and compact Grecale crossover SUV, and the exotic MC20 super car that remain on sale, soon to be joined by the new Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio Foglore coupes. We will certainly miss the models powered by the sonorous Ferrari V8 motors.
DEFT TOUCH: Every element of the 812 Superfast was a piece of engineering. Picture: FERRARI
Ferrari
Exotic brand Ferrari is reportedly axing a number of models from its line up. Though Ferrari SA did not reply to our enquiries, reports say the V12-powered 812 model line is being discontinued, to be replaced by the newly launched 12 (Dodici) Cilindri with styling inspired by the 1968 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona.
The brand is also dropping the F8 that replaced the 488 GTB, momentarily leaving the more expensive SF90 as the only Ferrari that’s available with a V8 at the back. The sleek Roma which took over from the California is also exiting in 2025 but company CEO Benedetto Vigna confirmed six new cars will be rolled out in 2025.
The V6-powered Jeep Wrangler models are making way for versions with a new 2.0 turbo four-cylinder. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jeep
The Jeep Renegade is axed, perhaps in preparation of marketing the new Avenger. Sales of all the Jeep Wrangler models powered by the 3.6l six-cylinder petrol engine have ceased, to be replaced by the 2025 versions with a downsized turbo 2.0l four-cylinder. It’s only the Gladiator double-cab bakkie that retains the throaty but thirstier V6 motor.
The Fiat Tipo hatch that never captured SA hearts is finally bowing out of contention in 2025. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fiat
Fiat is also letting go of a number of derivatives and models. All Fiat 500 hatchbacks powered by the two-cylinder 0.9l Twin-air engines are being replaced with four-cylinder 1.2l versions in 2025. The larger 500X 1.4 Cross auto is also out, including the Fiat Tipo hatch and Fiat Fiorino commercial. The latter is being replaced by the new Fiat Doblo.
Two Opel Combo commercial and passenger derivatives have been excluded from the line this year. Picture: SUPPLIED
Opel
Opel is also consolidating its range offerings. The Opel Combo Enjoy 1.6TD and its Combo Cargo cousin are dropped. It’s a similar fate for the larger Opel Vivaro 2.0TD and the Grandland X Elegance.
