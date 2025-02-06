LOCAL LAUNCH
All the new Volkswagen models coming to SA in 2025
VWGA will ask the public to vote on one of four African names it has shortlisted for its Polo-based small SUV
06 February 2025 - 14:04
Volkswagen has announced a raft of new models to be introduced in SA this year including a cheaper Golf, the family-sized Tayron SUV, new entry-level T-Cross derivatives and a special edition Polo Vivo.
Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) announced the model plans at a media event at the company’s car factory in Kariega on Wednesday...
