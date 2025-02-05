Honda celebrates five decades of the Gold Wing motorcycle

The 50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing benefits from special new paints and commemorative badges. Picture: SUPPLIED
Japanese automotive manufacturer Honda is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its flagship Gold Wing touring motorcycle.
To mark the occasion, Honda has updated the Gold Wing motorcycle range with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, distinctive colours and badges.
Available with either a manual gearbox or dual-clutch transmission, the standard 2025 Gold Wing is offered in matte black metallic with bold Gold Wing logos across the saddlebags and side fairings.
A 50th Anniversary badge is situated in front of the seat, while the instrument panel’s opening sequence now displays “Since 1975” when the bike is turned on.
The 50th anniversary range colour options include Bordeaux red metallic; Eternal gold and Light silver metallic.
Two free commemorative gifts are thrown into the package: a coffee-table book covering the model’s history, and a tabletop 3D 1:12-scale tabletop model, with a 1975 bike on one side and a 2025 motorcycle on the other.
The Gold Wing range is fitted with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from 2025 onwards. Picture: SUPPLIED
Honda also plans to mark the model’s fifth decade with a special display and activities during the upcoming Daytona Bike Week.
“Honda has introduced many important powersports models over the years, but the Gold Wing is, and always will be, special because of how it kick-started the touring movement and inspired its own dedicated subculture,” said Colin Miller, manager of public relations at American Honda.
“We’re happy to mark the occasion with stunning touches to the 2025 model.”
