Life / Motoring

NEWS

Audi backtracks on model naming strategy

The German carmaker is returning to its traditional nomenclature

04 February 2025 - 11:33
by Motor News Reporter
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Audi on Monday announced another revision to its model naming strategy.

In 2023 the German carmaker decided its electric models would all use even numbers (for instance A6), while petrol and diesel powered models would make use of uneven numbers (such as A5).

Following feedback from Audi customers and dealers, this has now been scrapped in favour of the marque’s traditional nomenclature, whereby a letter and number represent a vehicle’s size/position in Audi’s line-up. The letters A and Q continue to signify the distinction between low-floor and high-floor vehicles, while the numbers (currently 1 to 8) enable a classification independent of the powertrain fitted. 

This means electric models can share the same combination of letters and numbers with combustion vehicles. Differentiation is achieved using the body style (Avant, Sedan or Sportback) and the already established powertrain code (e-tron, TFSI e, TFSI or TDI).

The first new model to use this nomenclature will be the combustion-engine-equipped Audi A6: a vehicle that stands for the brand’s long and successful history in the full-size segment and will be revealed globally on March 4. Thanks to the powertrain code, the A6 Avant TFSI, for example, will be clearly differentiated from the all-electric A6 Avant e-tron.

Audi said retroactive name changes were planned concerning models already on sale.

REVIEW: Audi Q3 Sportback is fashionable and frugal but a little pricey

The stylish crossover is also functional, but is it worth nearly R1m, asks Phuti Mpyane?
Life
1 day ago

One-for-SA Audi RS6 Avant GT fetches R4.5m on auction

The high-performance car is number 74 of only 660 units produced globally — a true collector’s item for the unnamed local buyer
Life
2 months ago

Refreshed Audi Q7 arrives in SA

The luxury SUV range has been spruced up inside and out, the potent SQ7 is due to arrive in January
Life
2 months ago
