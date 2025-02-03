Life / Motoring

NEWS

Hilux loses its top spot as January SA car sales surge

Toyota remains SA’s favourite brand but Suzuki overtakes VW for second

03 February 2025 - 16:21
Suzuki overtakes VW as the second most popular brand, as the new Swift becomes its top selling model. Picture: SUPPLIED
Suzuki overtakes VW as the second most popular brand, as the new Swift becomes its top selling model. Picture: SUPPLIED

The positive momentum of the fourth quarter of 2024 continued into January, with new vehicle sales posting a healthy increase.

According to motor industry umbrella body Naamsa, the 46,398 units sold in SA last month reflected a 10.4% gain over January 2024. Though the overall market was up due to an 18.3% increase in passenger car sales to 34,530 units, commercial vehicle sales remained depressed as per the recent trend. Light commercial vehicles, including bakkies and minibuses, decreased 9.1% to 9,901 units compared with January 2024.

“The positive start to the year, marked by higher new vehicle sales, a further interest rate cut of 25 basis points during the month and well-controlled inflation, along with promising prospects for a significantly improved domestic economic outlook, all contribute to a sense of optimism as we embark on 2025,” said Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa.

“The possibility of further interest rate cuts by the central bank in 2025 would not only enhance vehicle affordability but also foster a revival in business and consumer sentiment. The South African Reserve Bank projects a notable improvement in the country’s GDP growth rate of 1.5% for 2025, with some commentators even projecting even more optimistic figures of about 2%.”

Export sales increased by 29.7% to 25,348 units in January compared to the same month last year.

Mabasa warned that while the inflation outlook for the second half of the year remains positive, new inflation risks had emerged, including the expected rise in trade tariffs and an electricity tariff increase of 12.74% on April 1.

“However, early indicators suggest a potential turning point for the new vehicle market in 2025, driven by stronger economic prospects, growing consumer and business confidence, and improving new vehicle sales data.”

Toyota remained SA’s favourite brand last month, with 12,152 sales, but Suzuki (6,399) overtook Volkswagen (5,676) for second place. Suzuki’s performance was driven by the new generation Swift hatchback hitting the top of the charts as Mzansi’s top-selling model for the first time, bumping the Toyota Hilux from its traditional position. 

Hyundai was fourth on 2,760 units, followed by Ford (2,467), Chery (1,913), GWM (1,756), Isuzu (1,733), Mahindra (1,463), Kia (1,428), Renault (1,409), BMW Group (1,184), Nissan (1,162), Omoda and Jaecoo (743) and Jetour (451) rounding out the top 15.

Top 30 selling models — January 2025

  1. Suzuki Swift — 2,628
  2. Toyota Hilux — 2,557
  3. VW Polo Vivo — 2,549
  4. Toyota Starlet — 2,180
  5. Ford Ranger — 1,858
  6. Isuzu D-Max — 1,413
  7. Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,226
  8. Hyundai Grand i10 — 1,163
  9. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 1,122
  10. Haval Jolion — 1,099
  11. Toyota Starlet Cross — 1,050
  12. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 890
  13. Kia Sonet — 830
  14. Toyota Vitz — 825
  15. Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up — 801
  16. Suzuki Fronx — 771
  17. VW Polo — 754
  18. Nissan Magnite — 698
  19. Toyota Fortuner — 652
  20. Suzuki Ertiga — 637
  21. Toyota Hi-Ace — 559
  22. VW T-Cross — 555
  23. Toyota Land Cruiser Pick Up — 531
  24. Omoda C5 — 517
  25. Mahindra 3XO — 494
  26. Renault Kwid — 477
  27. Renault Triber — 472
  28. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro — 413
  29. Suzuki Baleno — 406
  30. Renault Kiger — 396

