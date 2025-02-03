DFSK launches K01S as one of SA’s cheapest bakkies

The K01S has a 985kg payload and a starting price of under R200,000.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Chinese brand DFSK has launched its K01S as one of the cheapest workhorse bakkies in SA.
It fills a gap left by the discontinued Nissan NP200 half-tonner as a compact and affordable load lugger.
With a starting price of R189,900, the single-cab K01S is a no-frills dropside pickup designed for a range of industries including construction, logistics and trades such as electrical and solar companies. It is a rival to the Suzuki Super Carry 1.2 bakkie which is priced at R187,900.
The 4,435mm long DFSK K01S has a 985kg payload capacity in a cargo area measuring 2700 x 1140 x 370mm.
The rear-wheel drive K01S is powered by a 1.2l four-cylinder petrol engine with 65kW of power and 115Nm of torque. Paired with a five-speed manual transmission, the bakkie has a claimed top speed of 110km/h.
There are few frills inside, but aircon and ABS brakes are optional.
Picture: SUPPLIED
It rides on independent front suspension and a solid rear axle with leaf springs. Braking is by discs up front and rear drums, and the vehicle wears 165/70 tyres on 14” steel rims.
With a fuel tank capacity of 40l, the bakkie has a claimed fuel consumption of 7.1l/ 100km.
Inside, you’ll find a basic cabin with power steering, cloth seats, old-fashioned sliding lever ventilation controls and no airbags, though aircon and ABS brakes are available as options.
The K01S is sold with a one-year/30,000km warranty and DFSK has 19 dealers across SA.
C35 PANEL VAN
DFSK also offers a range of C35 panel vans with a large cargo area of up to 5,100l and maximum payload of 1,015kg. The load compartment is accessible via sliding doors on both sides and a tailgate.
The C35 panel van has a choice of petrol or electric power.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The C35 has a choice of petrol or electric power. The 1.5 petrol produces 85kW and 148Nm and is linked to a five-speed manual transmission. The electric EC35 version has outputs of 60kW/200Nm, a claimed range of 240km and takes about six hours to charge on a 7kW home charger.
It comes with a three-year/60,000km warranty for the vehicle and a five-year warranty for the battery.
DFSK was formed in 2003 as a joint venture between Chinese automakers Dongfeng Motor Corporation and Sokon Industry Group, and exports vehicles to 70 countries.
LOCAL LAUNCH
DFSK launches K01S as one of SA’s cheapest bakkies
Chinese workhorse helps fill the gap left by the discontinued Nissan NP200
Chinese brand DFSK has launched its K01S as one of the cheapest workhorse bakkies in SA.
It fills a gap left by the discontinued Nissan NP200 half-tonner as a compact and affordable load lugger.
With a starting price of R189,900, the single-cab K01S is a no-frills dropside pickup designed for a range of industries including construction, logistics and trades such as electrical and solar companies. It is a rival to the Suzuki Super Carry 1.2 bakkie which is priced at R187,900.
The 4,435mm long DFSK K01S has a 985kg payload capacity in a cargo area measuring 2700 x 1140 x 370mm.
The rear-wheel drive K01S is powered by a 1.2l four-cylinder petrol engine with 65kW of power and 115Nm of torque. Paired with a five-speed manual transmission, the bakkie has a claimed top speed of 110km/h.
It rides on independent front suspension and a solid rear axle with leaf springs. Braking is by discs up front and rear drums, and the vehicle wears 165/70 tyres on 14” steel rims.
With a fuel tank capacity of 40l, the bakkie has a claimed fuel consumption of 7.1l/ 100km.
Inside, you’ll find a basic cabin with power steering, cloth seats, old-fashioned sliding lever ventilation controls and no airbags, though aircon and ABS brakes are available as options.
The K01S is sold with a one-year/30,000km warranty and DFSK has 19 dealers across SA.
C35 PANEL VAN
DFSK also offers a range of C35 panel vans with a large cargo area of up to 5,100l and maximum payload of 1,015kg. The load compartment is accessible via sliding doors on both sides and a tailgate.
The C35 has a choice of petrol or electric power. The 1.5 petrol produces 85kW and 148Nm and is linked to a five-speed manual transmission. The electric EC35 version has outputs of 60kW/200Nm, a claimed range of 240km and takes about six hours to charge on a 7kW home charger.
It comes with a three-year/60,000km warranty for the vehicle and a five-year warranty for the battery.
DFSK was formed in 2003 as a joint venture between Chinese automakers Dongfeng Motor Corporation and Sokon Industry Group, and exports vehicles to 70 countries.
PRICES
DFSK K01S standard — R189,900
DFSK K01S aircon — R207,150
DFSK K01S aircon + ABS — R216,062
C35 standard — R265,000
C35 aircon — R282,250
C35 aircon + ABS — R291,162
EC35 electric — R655,500
All the panel vans that’ll set you back no more than R400,000
Nissan NP200 to be discontinued in SA
Interest rate cut is good news for car buyers, says Naamsa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Van der Linde brothers and Augusto Farfus win Bathurst 12 Hour
Mercedes ‘streamliner’ fetches nearly R1bn at auction
FIRST DRIVE | MG returns to SA with new ZS and HS SUVs
Interest rate cut is good news for car buyers, says Naamsa
REVIEW: Audi Q3 Sportback is fashionable and frugal but a little pricey
BMW M3 CS Touring launched at Mount Panorama circuit
Automechanika Johannesburg moves to Midrand in 2025
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.