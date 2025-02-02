Mercedes ‘streamliner’ fetches nearly R1bn at auction

A streamlined Mercedes raced by Formula One greats Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel Fangio in 1955 set a record sale price for a grand prix car.
Picture: REUTERS
A streamlined Mercedes raced by Formula One greats Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel Fangio in 1955 set a record for a grand prix car, selling at auction for €51.16m (R990m) on Saturday.
The sleek, silver W196 R Stromlinienwagen, one of only four complete examples in existence, was sold by RM Sotheby’s at the Mercedes museum in Stuttgart, Germany, on behalf of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS).
The car had a price estimate of more than €50m, and, while the bidding rapidly reached €40m in €5m increments, it eased off, before a final hammer figure of €46.5m.
The final price includes the buyers’ premium. The buyer was not named.
The costliest car ever sold at auction was a 1955 Mercedes 300SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe sportscar that changed hands for €135m in May 2022.
The most expensive grand prix car previously sold at auction was another formerFangio Mercedes W196 from 1954 that fetched $29.6m at Goodwood, England, in 2013.
The IMS car is the first W196 R to become available for private ownership, with the streamlined body fitted.
The car was driven to victory by five time world champion Fangio at the championship Buenos Aires Grand Prix in 1955, but with a more conventional cigar-shaped body on the same chassis, and fully open wheels.
Teammate Moss then raced it with the wider, streamlined body extending over the wheels at the season-ending Italian Grand Prix at Monza, retiring after setting the fastest lap at an average speed of 215.7km/h.
That grand prix marked the end of an era for the Mercedes stable’s “Silver Arrows” as the firm withdrew from factory-sponsored motorsport in 1955 after a Le Mans 24 Hours disaster that killed 84 people.
Mercedes returned to F1 as an engine provider in 1994 and with its own works team from 2010.
The car sold on Saturday, chassis number 00009/54, was donated to the IMS by Mercedes in 1965 and was auctioned to raise funds for the museum’s restoration efforts and acquisitions, with a more US focus.
“It’s a beautiful car, it’s a very historic car, it’s just a little bit outside our scope window,” said curator Jason Vansickle.
“Weve been fortunate to be stewards of this vehicle for nearly 60 years and it has been a great piece in the museum but with this auction and the proceeds raised, it really will allow us ... to be better in the future.”
INVESTING IN CARS
Mercedes ‘streamliner’ fetches nearly R1bn at auction
Legendary racing machine was driven by Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel Fangio at grands prix in 1955
A streamlined Mercedes raced by Formula One greats Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel Fangio in 1955 set a record for a grand prix car, selling at auction for €51.16m (R990m) on Saturday.
The sleek, silver W196 R Stromlinienwagen, one of only four complete examples in existence, was sold by RM Sotheby’s at the Mercedes museum in Stuttgart, Germany, on behalf of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS).
The car had a price estimate of more than €50m, and, while the bidding rapidly reached €40m in €5m increments, it eased off, before a final hammer figure of €46.5m.
The final price includes the buyers’ premium. The buyer was not named.
The costliest car ever sold at auction was a 1955 Mercedes 300SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe sportscar that changed hands for €135m in May 2022.
The most expensive grand prix car previously sold at auction was another formerFangio Mercedes W196 from 1954 that fetched $29.6m at Goodwood, England, in 2013.
The IMS car is the first W196 R to become available for private ownership, with the streamlined body fitted.
The car was driven to victory by five time world champion Fangio at the championship Buenos Aires Grand Prix in 1955, but with a more conventional cigar-shaped body on the same chassis, and fully open wheels.
Teammate Moss then raced it with the wider, streamlined body extending over the wheels at the season-ending Italian Grand Prix at Monza, retiring after setting the fastest lap at an average speed of 215.7km/h.
That grand prix marked the end of an era for the Mercedes stable’s “Silver Arrows” as the firm withdrew from factory-sponsored motorsport in 1955 after a Le Mans 24 Hours disaster that killed 84 people.
Mercedes returned to F1 as an engine provider in 1994 and with its own works team from 2010.
The car sold on Saturday, chassis number 00009/54, was donated to the IMS by Mercedes in 1965 and was auctioned to raise funds for the museum’s restoration efforts and acquisitions, with a more US focus.
“It’s a beautiful car, it’s a very historic car, it’s just a little bit outside our scope window,” said curator Jason Vansickle.
“Weve been fortunate to be stewards of this vehicle for nearly 60 years and it has been a great piece in the museum but with this auction and the proceeds raised, it really will allow us ... to be better in the future.”
Reuters
So I bought myself a classic car, and a little trouble strikes
Bernie Ecclestone puts ‘greatest collection of GP cars’ on auction
One-for-SA Audi RS6 Avant GT fetches R4.5m on auction
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
BMW M3 CS Touring launched at Mount Panorama circuit
Porsche Taycan GTS drifts into new world record
Sleek 1955 Mercedes streamliner under the hammer for R975m
RM Sotheby’s February auction features collectible exotica
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.