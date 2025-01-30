BMW M3 CS Touring launched at Mount Panorama circuit

The new BMW M3 CS Touring gains the same aggressive styling of carbon fibre bits as its cousins. Picture: SUPPLIED
BMW M will on Thursday use the legendary Mount Panorama racing circuit in Australia to reveal the new M3 CS Touring — the harder-core derivative of the new station-wagon shape launched in 2022. The third element of the compact CS range that includes a sedan and coupe also leans towards road and track usage.
It’s a limited-run model for customers in Europe, Australia, Japan, South Korea and other markets that’s powered by the twin-turbo 3.0l in-line six-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic transmission. Headline outputs are 405kW and 650Nm sent to the M xDrive all-wheel drive system. Acceleration from 0-100km/h is in 3.5 seconds and a top speed limited to 300km/h thanks to the standard fitment M Driver’s Package.
Away from track conditions it has a combined fuel consumption of 10.5l/100km and CO2 emissions of 238g/km while benefiting from similar motorsport potions, including the extensive use of weight-saving carbon fibre as a bonnet, front splitter, front air intakes, exterior mirror caps and rear diffuser. The company says it weighs about 15kg less than the conventional BMW M3 Competition Touring.
The M xDrive all-wheel-drive system that employs an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch in the transfer case for smooth distribution of engine power between the front and rear wheels combines with an active M Differential at the rear axle, adjustable for 4WD Sport mode or the drifty 2WD mode with a drift analyser and lap-timer. Body rigidity can be increased further with the optional fitment of the M front end strut brace for the engine compartment.
The charms of the M3 Touring is the combination of family functionality and race track performance through a large boot. Picture: SUPPLIED
Model-specific tuning for the chassis technology meets with a performance-focused M Compound braking system, specific weight distribution and electronically controlled dampers. Forged M light-alloy wheels in 19-inch front/20-inch rear sizes in a double-spoke design with a matt Gold Bronze or matt Black finish are part of the package, and shod with either sport or track rubber as a no-cost option.
Ultra-track tyres are also optional, which can be easily carted inside the 500l boot space luggage that’s extendable to 1,510l. The spacious cabin also gains the M Carbon bucket seats, CFRP steering wheel shift paddles, interior trim strips.
It retains daily functionality through electrically adjustable and heated seats covered in Merino leather, head-up display, iDrive and a curved display screen, the voice-activated AI assistant, comfort access, two-zone climate control and the Harman Kardon sound system, and the typical array of BMW safety and convenience systems including a 10-stage M Traction control, park distance control, parking assistant, front collision and lane departure warning systems.
The quartet of exhaust ports and flared bodywork doesn't detract the M3 CS Touring from being a Mom or Dad's taxi. Picture: SUPPLIED
The BMW M3 CS Touring can be ordered with a paint finish in British racing green, Laguna Seca blue, Frozen solid white or Sapphire black metallic. The roof and roof spoiler are in black high-gloss and black model lettering and LED headlights that glow with signature yellow of CS badged BMW M models are further separators.
BMW SA says it will market the limited model to local enthusiasts starting in 2026, with numbers not as yet confirmed.
International Launch
BMW M3 CS Touring launched at Mount Panorama circuit
The Bathurst 12 hour will play host to the global reveal of the racier, more powerful wagon this weekend
