Porsche Taycan GTS drifts into new world record

Jens Richter puts the Porsche Taycan GTS through its paces on the specially prepared ice track. Picture: SUPPLIED
Porsche Experience announced on Tuesday that instructor Jens Richter had set a new Guinness World Record for the longest uninterrupted drift on ice in an electric car (EV).
The record-breaking feat took place on January 14 at the Porsche Arctic Centre in Levi, Finland, on a specially prepared ice track with a 59m diameter.
The circuit had a diameter of 59m. Picture: SUPPLIED
After an initial attempt was cut short, Richter adjusted his strategy by fitting his commercially available Michelin tyres with shorter snow spikes and taking advantage of dropping ice temperatures. Using only throttle and steering adjustments, he maintained a controlled drift for 17.503km — or 132 laps — exceeding the previous record of 14.809km.
“The fact that the Taycan GTS — even with all-wheel drive — can be controlled so well under extreme conditions speaks volumes for its excellent chassis and balanced performance,” said Richter.
Richter celebrates his impressive sideways achievement. Picture: SUPPLIED
To ensure accuracy, the Taycan GTS was equipped with a GPS device that recorded the distance, as well as the driver’s inputs, including steering movements, acceleration, braking and g-forces.
Guinness World Records adjudicator Carl Saville oversaw the attempt and presented the official certificate to Richter and Christian Lehwald, MD of the Porsche Arctic Centre and head of Porsche Experience and New Platforms at Porsche.
