Porsche Taycan GTS drifts into new world record

Driving instructor Jens Richter goes sideways on ice for more than 17km

29 January 2025 - 10:57
by Motoring Reporter
Jens Richter puts the Porsche Taycan GTS through its paces on the specially prepared ice track. Picture: SUPPLIED
Porsche Experience announced on Tuesday that instructor Jens Richter had set a new Guinness World Record for the longest uninterrupted drift on ice in an electric car (EV).

The record-breaking feat took place on January 14 at the Porsche Arctic Centre in Levi, Finland, on a specially prepared ice track with a 59m diameter.

The circuit had a diameter of 59m. Picture: SUPPLIED
After an initial attempt was cut short, Richter adjusted his strategy by fitting his commercially available Michelin tyres with shorter snow spikes and taking advantage of dropping ice temperatures. Using only throttle and steering adjustments, he maintained a controlled drift for 17.503km — or 132 laps — exceeding the previous record of 14.809km.

“The fact that the Taycan GTS — even with all-wheel drive — can be controlled so well under extreme conditions speaks volumes for its excellent chassis and balanced performance,” said Richter.

Richter celebrates his impressive sideways achievement. Picture: SUPPLIED
To ensure accuracy, the Taycan GTS was equipped with a GPS device that recorded the distance, as well as the driver’s inputs, including steering movements, acceleration, braking and g-forces.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Carl Saville oversaw the attempt and presented the official certificate to Richter and Christian Lehwald, MD of the Porsche Arctic Centre and head of Porsche Experience and New Platforms at Porsche.

Porsche wins 24 Hours of Daytona

SA’s Van der Linde brothers narrowly miss podiums after incidents
2 days ago

Mercedes E-Class is the safest car to crash

The German premium sedan achieved the highest score of cars crash tested in 2024 by Euro NCAP
2 days ago

Best sports cars of 2024 set pulses racing

Motoring editor Denis Droppa takes a trip down high-octane lane
4 weeks ago
