BMW iX upgraded with better styling and more power

The 2025 BMW iX has been enhanced with new design lights, front and rear aprons for a sportier look. Picture: SUPPLIED
The BMW iX, the German brand’s full-electric, large SUV has been upgraded for 2025. Launched in 2020, the model was a finalist in the 2022 World Electric Vehicle of the Year competition. It was also the fourth best-selling electric vehicle in SA during 2024, netting 80 unit sales.
The new model benefits from comprehensive changes and a new naming strategy of the xDrive45, xDrive60 and iX M70. It has exterior design modification, including a BMW radiator grille with vertical and diagonal lines and optional contour lighting flanked by new adaptive headlights with vertical elements for DRLs and turn indicators.
It also gains new front and rear aprons with a higher proportion of body-colour painted surfaces for a sportier and elegant appearance. If the new M Sport package is optioned, it gets more flared air intakes at the front and vertical reflectors at the rear. An M Sport package Pro is also available which brings dark M Shadow Line head and rear lights, a specific kidney grille with M logo, black exterior mirror caps and 22-inch M light-alloy wheels.
You'd have to choose the BMW iX M70 xDrive to get both M packages as standard.
The iX was introduced in SA in 2021, arriving in xDrive40 (240kW/630Nm) and xDrive50 (385kW/765Nm) guises, both with twin motors. The more powerful iX M60 with outputs of 455kW and 1015Nm arrived later.
The interior features a curved main display and can now be had with M Sport package styling bits. Picture: SUPPLIED
In the new naming dispensation the entry-level xDrive45 kicks out 300kW/700Nm and the xDrive60 outputs 400kW/765Nm. The new iX M70 xDrive range-topper produces 485kW/1015Nm, able to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds. Top speed is a restricted 250km/h.
BMW says the raft of developments including new battery cells with increased energy content, and the fine-tuning of the wheel bearings and tyres has enhanced the car’s fuel consumption, improved by more than 8% depending on model and equipment, resulting in driving range increases.
New chassis and suspension set-ups change the weight balance and optimise sporty handling and ride comfort. The BMW iX M70 xDrive features adaptive two-axle ride level control with electronically controlled shock absorbers, M specific antiroll bars and a sports brake system with red-painted brake callipers. Wheel sizes comprises 21, 22 and 23-inches, with the latter pair integrated with foam absorbers for improved noise insulation.
Standard driver assistance systems in all model variants include hill descent control, and the option to deactivate dynamic stability control. Driving assistant plus with active cruise control, stop & go function, front collision warning with brake intervention, and smartphone activated parking assistance and reversing assistant cameras are standard items.
Highway assistant is a new option with Level 2+ autonomous functionality. It can relieve the driver of the steering task on dual carriageways with physically separated lanes at speeds of up to 130km/h. The system includes the new active lane change assistant with eye activation.
The interior of the iX can now be combined with sporty M Sport package touches, including new M multifunction seats in perforated microfibre/Sensatec or optionally with natural leather upholstery, an M leather steering wheel, two-tone instrument panel with M logo, Dark Silver trim finishers, and an anthracite headlining.
Furthermore, a curved display running on the BMW Operating System 8.5, heated seats for front occupants, heated steering wheel, BMW Live cockpit professional running on the BMW OS 8,5 and a Harman Kardon sound system form part of amenities.
A wilder rear bumper and new design alloys in 21,22 and 23-inch size add to the new elegance. Picture: SUPPLIED
Optional extras include a sky lounge panoramic sunroof, automatic soft-close doors, active seat ventilation, a Bowers & Wilkins diamond surround sound system and an electrically extendable and retractable tow hitch. Connectivity is enhanced by 5G bandwidth.
The new BMW iX range will arrive in SA from the third quarter of 2025. The palette of metallic hues includes Arctic race blue, Dune grey, Carbon black, Frozen deep grey, Frozen pure grey, Tanzanite blue and Space silver. Titanium Bronze is also available as a further option for the iX xDrive45 and the BMW iX xDrive60.
