Automechanika Johannesburg moves to Midrand in 2025

Annual trade fair will take place at Gallagher Convention Centre for its 10th edition

29 January 2025 - 11:35
by Motor News Reporter
Coinciding with Transport Month in October, the trade fair will showcase six automotive product categories. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 2025 Automechanika Johannesburg automotive aftermarket trade fair will have its 10th edition from October 28-30. This year it is moving to the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, having previously been held at Nasrec.

Coinciding with Transport Month, the trade fair will showcase six product categories: parts and components; electronics and systems; repair and maintenance, accessories and customising; car wash and reconditioning; and management and digital solutions. Focus will be placed on emerging technologies and sustainable automotive solutions, reflecting the industry’s evolution towards digital transformation.

A highlight of the 2025 edition will be the Sub-Saharan African Roadshow programme, which will tour key markets which will offer exhibitors sponsorship opportunities and access to emerging markets across the continent.

The event will have an expanded conference programme with fleet management, the automotive aftermarket and transport trends on the agenda.

The RMI (Retail Motor Industry Organisation) and the ARA (Automotive Remanufacturers Association) will team up for a Gas Conversion Exhibition. The SA Metered Taxi and E-hailing Association (SAMTEA) E-Hailing Conference, the Township Mechanics Indaba, and the three-day Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Sub-Saharan Africa Conference will also take place.

Enhanced networking opportunities will be realised through the Automechanika CEO Breakfast series and various industry-specific forums.

“From parts and components to digital solutions and vehicle reconditioning, we're creating a one-stop platform for industry professionals to explore, connect, and grow their businesses,” says Michael Dehn, MD of show organiser Messe Frankfurt SA.

The 2024 event attracted trade visitors from 47 countries which included 22 African countries.

More information about exhibiting or attending Automechanika Johannesburg 2025 can be found at www.automechanikasa.co.za.

