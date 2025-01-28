RM Sotheby’s February auction features collectible exotica

The rare 1964 Ferrari 250 LM is expected to sell for €25m (R486.8m) at the auction. Picture: SUPPLIED
RM Sotheby's European flagship auction sale returns on February 4-5. The two day sale takes place in Paris, France, at the Les Salles du Carrousel in the Louvre. Now in its 12th year, the event and venue has heralded record-breaking sales of some of the world’s greatest cars over the past decade.
The 2025 lots range from regular, exotics and truly desirable unicorns and collectible memorabilia. The car that’s expected to attract a big price is a 1964 Ferrari 250 LM by Scaglietti. This particular car won the 24 Hours of Le Mans piloted by racing drivers Masten Gregory and Jochen Rindt on behalf of the North American Racing Team (NART).
The pièce de résistance being it is the only privateer-entered Ferrari to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans overall. The sixth of 32 examples built is a well preserved original that retains its matching-numbers engine and gearbox. It’s expected to sell for €25m (R486.8m) at the least.
BMW's evergreen exotic will be on sale in Paris in February. Picture: SUPPLIED
Another racer with potentially a big pay out is the one of 25 Ferrari 512 race cars constructed in 1970-71 but upgraded to ‘M’ specifications in 1971, making it one of 15 in existence. The two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans entrant, placing fifth overall in the 1970 edition, is the only Ferrari 512 supplied new by Ferrari in Giallo (yellow). Legendary drivers behind its wheel include Derek Bell. It's expected to fetch €12m.
Formula One machines in the offing include a 1998 Williams raced by former champion Jacques Villeneuve. The car that’s powered by a 3.0l V10 engine was also used as a tester by Juan Pablo Montoya, Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Alex Zanardi and Max Wilson.
Something less frenetic but also collectible is the 1958 BMW 507 roadster Series II. It’s one of just 52 examples built in 1956-59 featuring improved cabin and luggage space. The example that’s accompanied by a rare hardtop roof and the owner’s guides is expected to sell for more than €2m.
Those looking for something offbeat yet special could be delighted by the 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Star by Touring Superleggera; a one of 19 custom shooting-brake for the discerning. The strange and rare bread van shape that’s finished in metallic grey over a Saffron leather interior with wood veneer trim is accompanied by a custom-made luggage set. It’s powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.0l W12 engine with a recorded mileage of just 7,467km.
This weird but wonderful custom Bentley Continental bread van is available on auction. Picture: SUPPLIED
Five dreamboats we like:
1. 1939 Bentley 4¼-litre Convertible by Vanvooren
2. 1958 Aston Martin DB2/4 MkIII
3. 1936 Bugatti Type 57 Cabriolet by Gangloff
4. 1976 Jensen Interceptor III Convertible
5. 1994 Alfa Romeo 155 Ti V6 DTM race car
Memorabilia and spare parts
Collectors of memorabilia can also bid for one of the racing suits worn by the late Ayrton Senna from 1988 when he won the Driver’s championship of that year for Honda. A pair of certified Bell Helmets used by the eight-time champion Michael Schumacher during the first part of the 1992 Formula 1 season as a Benetton driver is also available.
If you have been looking for a spare engine for your 1978 Ferrari 512 BB/LM, RM Sotheby’s has your part. The 5.0l flat-12 motor was originally installed in the last of the 25 examples built and is accompanied by a flight case. Another rare mechanical part on offer is the engine from a 1998 Ferrari F300 Formula One car with an authenticated Michael Schumacher signature.
Catch the auction at https://rmsothebys.com/auctions/pa25/
