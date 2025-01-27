These are the 2025 SA Car of the Year finalists

The C63 S E Performance will sprint its way from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds and reach an electronically governed top speed of 250km/h. Picture: SUPPLIED
The SA Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ) has presented the final 17 vehicle contestants that will compete for the 2025 Car of the Year title. Late last year, 29 models were announced as semi-finalists of the 39th edition of the competition, sponsored by Old Mutual Insure.
A panel of jurors, including our own Phuti Mpyane (Business Day Motor News) will put the finalists to the test during an intense three-day evaluation process in March, at Zwartkops Raceway in Tshwane. The final scoring round incorporates data from Lightstone Auto, using automated scoring based on market segment sales volumes and spec-adjusted competitor pricing.
The Motor Enthusiast’s Choice (public vote), which returned in the 2024 COTY competition, has become more relevant. Watch out for upcoming social media posts for the public competition launch.
While the previous format of the COTY award focused on a single model, the introduction of categories alongside an overall winner in recent years has enhanced the competition’s relevance to the public. Across multiple categories of the 2025 COTY competition, intense rivalries will emerge. The Performance category features three long-anticipated competitors from BMW, Ford and Mercedes-AMG, all vying for coveted category honours.
Volvo CEO Jim Rowan, 59, at the unveiling of the Volvo EX30 electric SUV. Picture: REUTERS
The newly launched Mitsubishi Triton and GWM P500 HEV will aim to repeat Ford’s victory in 2023, when the Ranger became the first bakkie in history to be crowned the overall winner. As the first Hybrid bakkie to ever make COTY Finalist, the P500 HEV is one of four new-energy vehicles, alongside the BMW M5, Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E performance and Volvo EX30, the latter being the only full EV that made the finalist list this year.
The luxury sedan category sees one of the longest automotive rivalries in SA rekindled, with the BMW 5 Series fighting it out with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is set to strive for a fourth COTY trophy for the Japanese manufacturer, after previous victories in 1986, 1987 and 2022.
Meanwhile, the Suzuki Swift might prove a fierce competitor, having received global acclaim and a coveted position as a finalist for the 2025 World Car of the Year.
The 2025 SA Car of the Year Finalists are (in alphabetical order):
