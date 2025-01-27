Long-term wrap
REVIEW: Ford Ranger Tremor is a tremendous life mate
As it returns home we will miss its stylish looks, and work and adventure ethic
This is the final long-term report on our Ford Ranger Tremor. It’s returning home after spending six months in our care. Would it be strange to hear me say it leaves a double cab-sized hole in my life? Regular readers of Motor News will know it's among a long list of bakkies we’ve boarded over the years, including its Raptor and the Wildtrak X cousins, yet the Tremor stands out for me.
Perhaps we bonded because it saw a lot more action than the other cars, but it’s a versatile family and adventure mule that’s also stylish. At R978,600, it’s priced well, too. I’ve not shied away from throwing anything its way, from carting the children to school and filling up its 966kg load bin to help friends and neighbours courier various cargo...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.