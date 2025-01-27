Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Porsche wins 24 Hours of Daytona

SA’s Van der Linde brothers narrowly miss podiums after incidents

27 January 2025 - 10:29
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The victorious Porsche 963 with drivers Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy and Laurens Vanthoor. Picture: SUPPLIED
The victorious Porsche 963 with drivers Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy and Laurens Vanthoor. Picture: SUPPLIED

Porsche Penske Motorsport took its second consecutive win in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona on Sunday, taking the top spot overall in the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series opener.

The #7 factory Porsche 963 and drivers Felipe Nasr (Brazil), Nick Tandy (Great Britain) and Laurens Vanthoor (Belgium) passed their sister #6 Porsche 963 with just more than 20 minutes remaining in the race to take the victory. The #6 Porsche, co-driven by Mathieu Jaminet (France), Matt Campbell (Australia) and Kévin Estre (France), also earned a podium finish in third. The win is the 20th overall for Porsche in the endurance classic.

For more than 23 hours, BMW M Team RLL had their sights set on victory, but Dries Vanthoor (Belgium), who had secured pole position in the #24 BMW M Hybrid V8, collided with Campbell’s Porsche while fighting for second place and fell to fourth due to the subsequent repairs.

Vanthoor, starting as the lead driver for the #24 from pole position, built a 25-second lead in his first double-stint, though this was levelled by numerous yellow flag periods. The fastest race lap was set by SA’s Sheldon van der Linde in the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8 who fell back due to several incidents, finishing seventh with co-drivers Robin Frijns and Rene Rast.

The GTD-Pro class for production-based cars was won by the #65 Ford Multimatic Motorsports car driven by Dennis Olsen (Norway), Frederic Vervisch (Germany) and Christopher Mies (Germany). SA’s Kelvin van der Linde in the #1 BMW M4 GT3 EVO, who had been contending for the win with co-drivers Neil Verhagen (US) and Connor de Phillippi (US), had to settle for fourth after spinning in the closing stages of the race after making contact with the #3 Corvette of Alexander Sims (UK).

The next round of the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is the 12 Hours of Sebring on March 15.

Kelvin van der Linde teams up with Valentino Rossi for Le Mans

The SA star and MotoGP legend will share a BMW M4 in the World Endurance Championship
Life
1 week ago

Yazeed al-Rajhi wins Dakar 2025 from SA’s Lategan

Henk Lategan, the leader from stages 2-8, finished 3min 57sec behind Al-Rajhi in the general rankings
Life
1 week ago

Over 1,000 classics expected at George Old Car Show in February

Two tours add excitement to the annual event for veteran and vintage cars
Life
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Here are the 10 most powerful bakkies you can buy ...
Life / Motoring
2.
REVIEW: Toyota Starlet Cross has strong street ...
Life / Motoring
3.
These are the 2025 SA Car of the Year finalists
Life / Motoring
4.
Reversing the damage time has done to your body ...
Life
5.
We drive hot new Defender Octa on Cape roads
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.